Carson Beck breaks silence with honest message to Miami after Indiana loss in CFP National Championship

All the emotions came crashing down on Carson Beck after the Miami Hurricanes fell to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Only one team could be left standing. Indiana was determined not to let its undefeated season come to an end in the home of the only undefeated team in NFL history.

With zeros on the clock, crimson confetti raining down at Hard Rock Stadium, and the visiting team—despite having more fans in attendance—celebrating in Miami Gardens, Beck walked off the field, as the walls closed in on his college football career. Even for an experienced quarterback like Beck—who many wonder how he is still playing college football— it was a lot to process in the flesh. Now, the graduate transfer has broken his silence with a sincere statement.

“It really hurts,’’ Beck admitted after the game, via The Miami Herald. “It’s hard the way it ended. It’s really tough — especially to battle the way we did in the second half after not coming out too strong in the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But for a group that faced adversity early on and battled our way back to even have a chance to win the game at the end says a lot about this team. Just super proud of these guys and super thankful for them.”

Carson Beck at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Beck thanks the ‘U’

Though it didn’t end the way Beck and the University of Miami hoped, there’s plenty for the school in Coral Gables to be proud of. For the seasoned college football quarterback, the Hurricanes allowed him to reconnect with himself and the sport after going through a tough final semester with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Advertisement

see also Are Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck declaring for NFL Draft after 2026 CFP National Championship?

“For me, my entire life changed. I was in a really dark place and trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel was a difficult thing,” Beck admitted on his personal journey. “Just a lot going on mentally, physically and emotionally.

Advertisement

“To be able to fight through the roller coaster that life is, I really couldn’t have done it without all these people around me. This university truly saved me and helped me rebuild into the man I am today. It hurts really bad, but it was a hell of a season.”

Thanks to Beck, the ‘U’ is back

At the end of the day, Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers got their movie-like ending to the 2026 NCAA campaign. Meanwhile, Beck and the Hurricanes must deal with the sorrow of coming just short of the finish line. However, there is nothing left for Miami to prove.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Canes shocked the nation when many didn’t believe they even deserved to make the postseason. Instead, Miami tuned out the noise, went to work, and engaged in a showdown for the ages against Indiana, one of the best-built rosters in recent college football history.

There is plenty to like about the Hurricanes going forward, with Malachi Toney set to become one of the biggest names in the sport. While Beck will not be around Coral Gables to see it or be a part of it, his impact won’t be taken for granted. After getting so close yet so far, Miami will only feed off this feeling—and make no mistake: The U will be back in full gear when fall comes around in 2026.