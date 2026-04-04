Arch Manning is the leader the Longhorns need

Arch Manning’s first season as the starting quarterback was a rollercoaster of ups and downs. Still, Steve Sarkisian revealed how the rest of his Texas Longhorns teammates intend to follow and support him in the season ahead.

“The players in that locker room love him. I mean, he’s a guy’s guy,” Sarkisian said to On3. “That was always the thing that I was on him about, and I love this about Arch, but I would say, ‘You need to go lead. You’re the leader.’ He would say, ‘I just don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet.’

“That’s important to him, that he earns everything he gets. But the players were the ones building him up to go lead. They wanted to follow him, and the moment he did, you could see a difference in our team.”

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Growing stronger step by step

Being part of a legacy like the Mannings—with stars such as Eli and Peyton—is no easy task. Arch faced excessive criticism and opinions during his debut as QB1 at Texas, but his coach insists he rose to the occasion.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

“Ninety-nine percent of kids would have melted last year if they had to endure what he endured, and all Arch did was get stronger,” Sarkisian told On3’s Chris Low.

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Improving on his previous season

After a historic 2025 campaign with the Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning enters the 2026 season as the Heisman frontrunner. Last year, he shattered expectations by throwing for 4,103 yards and 38 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions, leading Texas to a dominant 13–1 record.

Boasting an elite 68.4% completion rate, Manning is now focused on improving his mobility after recording 312 rushing yards and 5 scores on the ground. With a veteran core of playmakers returning, he is poised to elevate his dual-threat production even further within Steve Sarkisian’s high-powered system.

What will Manning do with his future?

Although Arch Manning is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, the 2026 season may not necessarily be his last at the collegiate level. Currently a redshirt junior, Manning technically holds an additional year of eligibility for 2027 due to his redshirt status in 2023 and limited snaps in 2024.

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While he is widely projected as a potential number one overall pick, his family has historically prioritized completing four full years of college development before turning pro. Ultimately, whether he declares for the draft or returns to Austin for a final season will depend on his performance this year and his desire to follow the seasoned path set by his uncles, Peyton and Eli.