Arch Manning is where he should be after surgery, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says

Arch Manning understands just how crucial the 2026 NCAA season will be—both at a personal level and for the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian knows that as well. Thus, as Manning comes off surgery, he made something clear about where his quarterback stands.

“For Arch, the progress has been on par with where he should be,” Sarkisian admitted, via On3. “He was throwing the ball today. Threw it really well. You know, we’ll gradually work him back in again. I’m not in a rush.”

In college football, every rep counts. Still, the Longhorns can afford to take their sweet time with Manning. In the meantime, Texas can focus on developing the rest of the quarterbacks in the program. These include Karle Lacey Jr. (redshirt freshman), Dia Bell (true freshman), MJ Morris (senior), and Luke Dunham (sophomore).

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With Arch projected to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, and teams like the Cleveland Browns remaining interested in Manning, all signs indicate Bell—a five star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida—will be the quarterback of the future at The Forty Acres.

Arch Manning at Clemson Memorial Stadium

Manning’s offseason surgery

As Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, admitted, the Longhorns’ signal-caller played through a foot injury during the entire 2025 NCAA season. As reported by CBS Sports, the injury to his foot was sustained in 2024’s Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies.

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After receiving treatment and therapy for the ailment, Manning—in agreement with the University of Texas at Austin’s medical staff—decided it was best to nip the problem in the bud. Manning is now limited as the Longhorns start their spring practices, but that’s a reasonable price to pay rather than have their star quarterback feeling uneasy and shy of 100% come fall.

If Texas’ season goes as the burnt orange hopes, the Horns should play meaningful games in the winter. Thus, if Manning slings fewer footballs in March and April, it’s really nothing to stress about.

QUARTERBACK CLASS ARCH MANNING JUNIOR DIA BELL TRUE FRESHMAN KARLE LACEY JR. REDSHIRT FRESHMAN MJ MORRIS SENIOR LUKE DUNHAM SOPHOMORE Texas’ QB room in 2026