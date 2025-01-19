Former Aggies icon Johnny Manziel makes bold confession about Longhorns QB Arch Manning

Quinn Ewers’ decision to declare for the upcoming NFL draft cleared the way for the talented Arch Manning to finally take over as the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns. Johnny Manziel, an icon of the Texas A&M Aggies, made it clear what he thinks about the opportunity the talented QB has to showcase his skills.

In statements made during a recent appearance on the ‘Johnny’s Scramble Drill’ Podcast, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner revealed what he thinks about the new challenge ahead for Manning and the privilege Longhorns fans have in having such talent at the quarterback position.

“I think this is what all the Texas fans want,” Manziel firmly stated. “This is what the clamoring and all the hoopla you’ve been hearing all year from them is to put Arch in, so now they get their chance.

“Now you go from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning. Things at the quarterback position in Austin are looking pretty good for them so far, but we’ll see how it goes next year,” he finally concluded.

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quinn Ewers was used by his coach as the starting quarterback throughout the season, while Manning made several sporadic appearances due to injuries suffered by Ewers. From now on, it will be Arch Manning’s turn to showcase all his talent in the program.

Sarkisian’s future with the program

After failing to achieve the main goal of reaching the National Championship Game, much was debated about the future of Steve Sarkisian. Some even went as far as linking him to several NFL franchises for the upcoming season.

Despite all the rumors, the coach will remain in charge of the program after agreeing to a contract extension, as reported by College Football insider Pete Thamel.

“Texas has agreed to a new seven-year deal for Steve Sarkisian, which adds a year to his deal and includes a significant raise, per a source. He remains one of the highest paid coaches in the sport, as he’d ranked No. 3 at $10.6 million. Action Network first reported new deal,” Thamel stated via his X account.

