Bad news for Notre Dame: CJ Carr loses key weapon ahead of Boise State clash

The college football season didn’t start off well for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who dropped their first two games. However, led by CJ Carr, the team has bounced back and will look to secure their third straight win this Saturday against Boise State, aiming to improve their record to 3-2.

Not all news is positive for the team, as the latest report reveals that Jaden Greathouse, a key offensive player and crucial ally of Carr, will be sidelined for the game at Notre Dame Stadium due to a right thigh injury.

While the severity of the injury remains unclear, according to reports from irishsportsdaily.com, the wide receiver won’t miss too much time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 2025 season, Greathouse has hauled in four catches totaling 73 yards over four games, sharing playing time with graduate transfer Will Pauling.

Jaden Greathouse #1 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Advertisement

Alternative choices for CJ Carr

While CJ Carr has rightfully earned the spotlight at quarterback, the Notre Dame coaching staff has quietly built a solid and diverse receiver group to support their young signal-caller.

Advertisement

see also 25 college football traditions that live forever: Friday night rituals to Saturday spectacles

Beyond the established top targets, the depth chart offers promising alternatives, including Will Pauling, who has already posted seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown this season.

Advertisement

The program is also developing young talent like redshirt freshman Logan Saldate and sophomore Matt Jeffery, both of whom are key options in the rotation.

This wealth of depth provides Carr with a variety of weapons and allows the Irish offense the flexibility to match different defensive schemes, signaling a commitment to maximizing the passing attack throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Fighting Irish?

With the goal of maintaining momentum this NCAAF season and at least matching last year’s performance, here are the upcoming games Marcus Freeman’s team will face:

vs Boise State, October 4

vs NC State, October 11

vs Southern Cal, October 18

@ Boston College, November 1

vs Navy, November 8