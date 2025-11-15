Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Is Nico Iamaleava playing today for UCLA vs Ohio State Buckeyes?

Nico Iamaleava's UCLA Bruins will look to grab their fourth win of the season at the Horseshoe, but first they’ll have to get past the Ohio State Buckeyes.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesNico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins.

So far, the UCLA Bruinscollege football season hasn’t gone as expected, both statistically and on the field. Nico Iamaleava’s team now has a key opportunity against the Ohio State Buckeyes to somehow get their season back on track as it approaches the final stretch.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Bruins, their star player won’t be available for this crucial matchup, still recovering from a concussion sustained in their last game. Since his arrival on the West Coast, Iamaleava has yet to truly shine.

UCLA with be without quarterback Nico Iamaleava today at Ohio State, sources confirm to ESPN. He’s dealing with a concussion that occurred in the Nebraska game and will not play on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan will get his first career start. On3 first reported,” Pete Thamel stated via X.

Advertisement

Injuries, underperformance, and specific circumstances have made the highly anticipated arrival of the former Tennessee star at UCLA a misstep — at least this season. Now it’s a matter of seeing how the upcoming games unfold, correcting course, and focusing on what lies ahead.

Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins.

Advertisement

Iamaleava’s season with the Bruins

Sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s first year with the UCLA Bruins has been a season of ups and downs, reflecting the team’s challenging 3-6 overall record. The talented transfer has been the catalyst for the Bruins’ offense, showcasing a dual-threat ability that has been vital to their success.

Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for DeShaun Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging

see also

Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for DeShaun Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging

Through nine games, Iamaleava has tallied 1,659 passing yards with a 63.7% completion rate, tossing 12 touchdowns against 7 interceptions (127.4 Passer Rating). Importantly, he has been a major factor on the ground, leading the team with 474 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

While he helped steer the Bruins to a three-game midseason winning streak, the recent loss to Nebraska saw him sustain a concussion, sidelining him for the critical matchup against No. 1 Ohio State.

What’s next for the Bruins?

The UCLA Bruins are headed into a brutal final stretch of the regular season, facing a three-game gauntlet that will test their mettle. The team travels to Columbus for a high-stakes road battle against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Advertisement

They then return home to the Rose Bowl to host the Washington Huskies, followed by the annual rivalry showdown against the No. 17 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

To have any hope of a winning record and bowl eligibility, the Bruins will need to find grit and consistency against three of the conference’s—and nation’s—toughest opponents.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging
College Football

Iamaleava’s UCLA reportedly fishing in the Big Ten for Foster’s successor with one familiar face emerging

Iamaleava repeats stern ultimatum to UCLA Bruins after shocking win over Penn State
College Football

Iamaleava repeats stern ultimatum to UCLA Bruins after shocking win over Penn State

Iamaleava turns heads with comment on firing of Foster amid rocky UCLA season
College Football

Iamaleava turns heads with comment on firing of Foster amid rocky UCLA season

Raheem Morris lauds Falcons’ overlooked offensive star
NFL

Raheem Morris lauds Falcons’ overlooked offensive star

Better Collective Logo