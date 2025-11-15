Is Nico Iamaleava playing today for UCLA vs Ohio State Buckeyes?

So far, the UCLA Bruins’ college football season hasn’t gone as expected, both statistically and on the field. Nico Iamaleava’s team now has a key opportunity against the Ohio State Buckeyes to somehow get their season back on track as it approaches the final stretch.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, their star player won’t be available for this crucial matchup, still recovering from a concussion sustained in their last game. Since his arrival on the West Coast, Iamaleava has yet to truly shine.

“UCLA with be without quarterback Nico Iamaleava today at Ohio State, sources confirm to ESPN. He’s dealing with a concussion that occurred in the Nebraska game and will not play on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan will get his first career start. On3 first reported,” Pete Thamel stated via X.

Injuries, underperformance, and specific circumstances have made the highly anticipated arrival of the former Tennessee star at UCLA a misstep — at least this season. Now it’s a matter of seeing how the upcoming games unfold, correcting course, and focusing on what lies ahead.

Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins.

Iamaleava’s season with the Bruins

Sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s first year with the UCLA Bruins has been a season of ups and downs, reflecting the team’s challenging 3-6 overall record. The talented transfer has been the catalyst for the Bruins’ offense, showcasing a dual-threat ability that has been vital to their success.

Through nine games, Iamaleava has tallied 1,659 passing yards with a 63.7% completion rate, tossing 12 touchdowns against 7 interceptions (127.4 Passer Rating). Importantly, he has been a major factor on the ground, leading the team with 474 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

While he helped steer the Bruins to a three-game midseason winning streak, the recent loss to Nebraska saw him sustain a concussion, sidelining him for the critical matchup against No. 1 Ohio State.

What’s next for the Bruins?

The UCLA Bruins are headed into a brutal final stretch of the regular season, facing a three-game gauntlet that will test their mettle. The team travels to Columbus for a high-stakes road battle against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

They then return home to the Rose Bowl to host the Washington Huskies, followed by the annual rivalry showdown against the No. 17 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

To have any hope of a winning record and bowl eligibility, the Bruins will need to find grit and consistency against three of the conference’s—and nation’s—toughest opponents.