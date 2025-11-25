Latest Nico Iamalaeva injury update provides troubling news for UCLA ahead of rivalry game against USC

Rivalry Week is finally upon us in college football. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will go head to head in Week 14 of the 2025 NCAA season. Ahead of The Crosstown Showdown, the school in Westwood learned concerning news on Nico Iamaleava and his status for the season-finale.

Iamaleava was forced to leave the field during UCLA’s 48-14 loss to the Washington Huskies at home in Pasadena. Midway through the third quarter, the Tennessee transfer was sacked on a third-down play. With the Bruins down 27-0, the game was pretty much over. However, fans at the Rose Bowl skipped a beat as Iamaleava came down clutching his neck, raising alarms all around Los Angeles.

Now, the University of California in Los Angeles has learned the latest on Iamaleava’s injury, as the Bruins gear up for their last game of the campaign. Taking none other than crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans, UCLA hopes to end the year with a statement, upset victory at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On that note, interim head coach Tim Skipper issued a sincere comment on the 21-year-old quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Right now, we’re still kind of waiting. [Iamaleava is] doing all his rehab stuff today. We’ll see where he is. I guess the best way to put it right now is he’s day-to-day. That’s where that is with Nico. Nico had some neck spasm stuff happen,” Skipper admitted per On3. “Just kind of got tackled funny. Didn’t calm down enough for him to get back into the game.”

Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins against the Penn State Nittany Lions

Advertisement

Iamaleava’s numbers

With his availability for Saturday’s game up in the air, Iamaleava could be at risk of missing UCLA’s NCAA season-finale. Thus, we take a look at his numbers during his first season with the Bruins.

Advertisement

see also Battle lines drawn: The greatest rivalries in college sports history

So far, Iamaleava has completed 181 passes for 1,728 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Moreover, the former Volunteer has been busy on the ground, being the rushing leader in Westwood with 101 carries for 490 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Iamaleava’s first year in UCLA

Needless to say, Iamaleava’s first college football season with the Bruins has been a rollercoaster. UCLA is heading into the final week of the 2025 NCAA campaign with a 3-8 record (3-5 Big Ten). Following an 0-4 start to the year, the school parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, leading to a red-hot three-game win streak under the guidance of interim head coach Tim Skipper.

However, the fire has died down on Iamaleava and UCLA’s trail, as they’ve now dropped four straight. Heading into their matchup with the 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten) USC Trojans, the Bruins are determined to change the tune in what will be their final game of the year. A win over their historic rivals could serve as the cherry on top of an otherwise disastrous season for UCLA. Moreover, the chance to spoil the Trojans’ playoff hopes with a road upset provides all the motivation and bulletin-board material Iamaleava and company could ask for.

Advertisement

Advertisement