The wait is finally over, and the prestigious Heisman Trophy has a new owner: Travis Hunter, the versatile player from the Colorado Buffaloes, claimed the honor. The talented wide receiver and cornerback didn’t forget to acknowledge the significant influence both Deion and Shedeur Sanders had on his time with the program.

Hunter has undoubtedly been one of the breakout stars of this season in NCAAF. While the Buffaloes fell short of their main goal of making the playoffs, they still have a chance to claim the Valero Alamo Bowl title on December 28.

During the coronation, Travis Hunter took the stage, visibly emotional about the award he had just received. He made sure not to overlook the significance of sharing the field with both Deion and Shedeur Sanders, expressing his gratitude for their trust in him.

“I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur. Man, y’all changed my life forever,” said Hunter. “I’m trying to not get emotional because I know our last game is coming up,” said Hunter, speaking of their upcoming bowl game.

Colorado‘s final game of the season will take place on December 28, when they face BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The game will be held in San Antonio, Texas, and both Hunter and Sanders have confirmed their participation.

The emotion after the dedication to his father

While Travis Hunter made sure to thank his teammates when accepting the trophy, the most emotional moment of the evening came when the talented player remembered his father, who was unable to be present at the ceremony.

“Dad, I love you,” Hunter said, blinking back tears. “All the stuff you went through, man…. look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man. All the times you ain’t get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games. From probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man, that means so much to me.”

In the lead-up to the award ceremony, it was Travis Hunter Sr. himself who expressed his hope that his son would be the Heisman winner: “I really don’t feel no different because I always know he could win, if he put his mind to win,“ he said. “He’s always had that… since he started playing football when he was four years old.”

Shedeur, among the top 10

The impressive season achieved by the Colorado Buffaloes not only resulted in their player winning the Heisman Trophy, but also saw their quarterback selected among the top 10 candidates for the award.

Although the trophy ultimately went to Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders finished in eighth place in the Heisman voting, a highly admirable position. Here are the players who occupied the fifth to tenth spots:

Cam Skattebo

Bryson Daily

Tyler Warren

Shedeur Sanders

Curtis Rourke

Kyle McCord

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans after a win in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Hunter defeated Jeanty in their head-to-head matchup

Travis Hunter ultimately claimed the coveted Heisman Trophy, but the race for first place was extremely tight. The talented Boise State running back, Ashton Jeanty, came very close to stealing the top spot in the voting.

The third spot in the voting was claimed by Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, while the fourth place, a considerable distance behind the first, went to Miami Hurricanes player Cam Ward.

Travis Hunter – 552 votes

Ashton Jeanty – 309 votes

Dillon Gabriel – 24 votes

Cam Ward – 6 votes