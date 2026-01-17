Curt Cignetti breaks silence on rumors of potential move to the NFL

Indiana’s extraordinary college football run has carried the Hoosiers all the way to the national championship game, in what is expected to be a tough matchup against the Hurricanes. The mastermind behind this remarkable season is Curt Cignetti, who elevated his players—most notably Fernando Mendoza—to an unprecedented campaign.

The most recent NFL season resulted in a wave of head coaches losing their jobs, leading many to believe that Cignetti could realistically continue his career in the world’s top football league.

During recent comments to the media, and ahead of one of the most important games of his life, Cignetti was emphatic about the possibility of taking the next step in his career, stating that his place is in college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not an NFL guy,” the experienced Hoosiers’ head coach said, via On3’s Brett McMurphy. “I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy”

Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Advertisement

Maximizing Mendoza’s potential

Under the mentorship of Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza underwent a historic transformation at Indiana, evolving from a solid transfer into the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

Advertisement

see also Curt Cignetti issues strong criticism to College Football authorities ahead of Hoosiers’ playoff run

Cignetti and his staff focused on refining Mendoza’s pocket presence, footwork, and processing speed, unlocking his high football IQ and physical talent. The results were record-breaking: Mendoza led the nation with 3,349 passing yards and 41 touchdowns (against only 6 interceptions), while maintaining an incredible 73% completion rate.

Advertisement

By instilling a culture of meticulous preparation and aggressive play-calling, Cignetti helped Mendoza lead the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season and the program’s first-ever Heisman Trophy.

One last step

The 2026 CFP National Championship Game between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will be played this Monday, January 19, 2026. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement