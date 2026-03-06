Not Team USA: The priciest 2026 World Baseball Classic pool game is averaging $337 per ticket

Team USA is one of the favorites in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but it won’t be playing in the pool-stage game that currently carries the highest ticket price, with an average of $337. That game is the matchup between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

“The Dominican Republic–Venezuela game in Miami March 11 is the most expensive WBC pool game, per TickPick, with an average purchase price of $337,” Bob Nightengale wrote on X about the most expensive games during the WBC pool stage.

Venezuela and the Dominican Republic can also be considered favorites, but Miami is packed with fans from both teams, and that likely influenced ticket prices for the Caribbean showdown in what will be the final game of Pool D.

Team USA also has expensive tickets during the pool stage

It’s not just Venezuela vs. the Dominican Republic with highly expensive ticket prices, especially in the Miami area, where the average weekly salary is $1,096 according to ZipRecruiter. Fans who want to see Team USA face Mexico will have to pay an average of $245 per ticket.

Team USA will compete in Pool B, where they are not the only favorites. In addition to Mexico, Italy could be considered a relatively strong team after winning two of three friendly games ahead of the World Baseball Classic, beating the Netherlands 5–4 and the Cubs 9–4, while losing to the Angels 3–4.

Another game that will be expensive for Team USA fans to attend is the matchup against Great Britain, what some call the “cousins game.” According to Nightengale’s information, the average price is $100 per ticket. That game will be played March 7 at Daikin Park, where all Pool B games will take place.