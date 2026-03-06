Ducks add Stanley Cup–winning defenseman in trade with Capitals ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Anaheim Ducks made a notable move ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring veteran defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals. The deal reflects Anaheim’s determination to strengthen its roster as the team pushes toward the postseason.

Carlson arrives with an impressive résumé that includes a Stanley Cup championship and more than a decade of experience in the league. The 36-year-old defenseman has continued to produce this season, recording 46 points while playing a major role on Washington’s blue line.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek expressed confidence in the impact Carlson can bring to the team during the final stretch of the season. “John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup,” Verbeek said. according to NHL.com. “We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch.”

Trade details and contract situation

In the trade, Anaheim sent a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to Washington. If the Ducks fail to qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they will keep the 2026 pick and instead send their first-round selection in the 2027 draft.

John Carlson #74 of the Capitals skates with the puck. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Carlson is currently in the final season of the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Capitals in 2018. If a new deal is not reached before the offseason, the veteran defenseman could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Carlson’s legacy in Washington

Selected by Washington in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson became one of the most accomplished defensemen in franchise history. He holds team records among defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play points and games played.

He also played a key role in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship, posting 20 points during that playoff run. Now, the Ducks hope his experience and leadership can help guide the team as it attempts to return to the postseason for the first time since the 2017–18 season.

