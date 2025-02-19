Video: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash vs Man City

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has scored a hat-trick against Manchester City during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs. The Frenchman now has scored seven goals against Manchester City, tying Lionel Messi’s record against the Blues (7).

Mbappe first scored at the fourth minute of the first half, after he received an impressive long pass from Marco Asensio and chipped the ball over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

According to Opta Jose, Mbappe’s opening goal for Real Madrid (3:35) marked their fastest goal in a UEFA Champions League match since April 2018 against Juventus (2:47). Also, it was the earliest goal Manchester City have conceded in the competition since October 2018 against Hoffenheim (00:43).

However, the Frenchman didn’t stop there, as he added a second goal in the 33rd minute. After receiving a pass from Rodrygo, Mbappé dribbled past Josko Gvardiol to fire a powerful shot past Ederson.

He then received a pass from Federico Valverde before entering the box, where he encountered little resistance before shooting and finding the net for the third time that night.

With this hat-trick, Mbappe has scored 55 goals in the competition overall. It’s his seventh this season. He comes from scoring a goal in the first leg, in which he helped Madrid equalize City’s first goal.

Mbappe’s goals this season in all competitions

Kylian Mbappé has netted 27 goals for Real Madrid in his first season so far. Although he started slowly in the domestic league, the French star has found his rythm in all competitions.

In LaLiga, he has scored 17 goals in 22 appearances and provided two assists. Additionally, he has found the net once in the Copa del Rey, once in the Spanish Super Cup, and once in the UEFA Super Cup.