Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal reaches 100 matches: How his record compares to Messi and Ronaldo?

Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the biggest young stars in football over the past two years. The Barcelona forward has shattered multiple records for both club and country and is frequently compared to legends likeLionel Messi. As he reached 100 professional appearances during his club’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday, we take a look at how his stats compare to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same stage.

According to 90Min.com, Yamal has recorded 21 goals and 30 assists in his first 100 games, totaling 51 goal contributions. In comparison, Messi had 40 goals and 19 assists, while Ronaldo had 17 goals and 25 assists after their first 100 matches.

What makes Yamal’s achievement even more remarkable is his age. At just 17 years and seven months, he is the youngest player in history to reach 100 professional appearances across Europe’s top 10 leagues, according to Transfermarkt. Messi hit the milestone at 20 years and 105 days, while Ronaldo was 19 years and 262 days old. Yamal, meanwhile, won’t turn 18 until July.

Checking out the legend’s stats at 18 makes Yamal’s rise even more impressive. By that age, Ronaldo had just 5 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances, while Messi had only played 9 matches, scoring once. That puts into perspective how special Yamal’s career has been so far.

Ronaldo and Messi were older than Yamal when reached 100 appearances (Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal’s some impressive records

Yamal made history at Barcelona, becoming LaLiga’s youngest goalscorer at 16 years and 87 days against Granada. In the Champions League, he became the youngest player to start and the youngest to register an assist. He also set a record as the youngest player to feature in El Clasico against Real Madrid in October 2023.

After a breakout season with Barcelona, Yamal shined at Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player to score in the tournament and win an international title. He also won the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy trophy, both recognizing him as the best young player in the world.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s record after 100 games

Starts: 56

Minutes played: 5,560

Goals: 17

Assists: 25

Titles won: Portuguese Super Cup, FA Cup

Messi’s record after 100 games

Starts: 73

Minutes played: 6,463

Goals: 40

Assists: 19

Titles won: La Liga (x2), Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League

Lamine’s record after 100 games

Starts: 73

Minutes played: 6,978

Goals: 21

Assists: 30

Titles won: La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, European Championship