Where to watch Motagua vs FC Cincinnati live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Motagua will face off against FC Cincinnati in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round matchup. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Motagua vs FC Cincinnati live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup continues with FC Cincinnati set to make their debut in the tournament. While they may not be one of the favorites to win the competition, they remain determined to fight until the end.

Cincinnati are considered the favorite, facing Motagua from the Honduran league. Motagua are aware of the challenge ahead, acknowledging the higher competition level that Cincinnati face, but they are confident they can pull off an upset and advance to the round of 16, where Tigres UANL await.

When will the Motagua vs FC Cincinnati match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Motagua and FC Cincinnati will be played this Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Teenage Hadebe of FC Cincinnati – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Motagua vs FC Cincinnati: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Motagua vs FC Cincinnati in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Motagua and FC Cincinnati will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.