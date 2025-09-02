The greatest UNC players in history: 25 Tar Heel legends on the gridiron

From the roar of the crowd to the clash in the trenches, the UNC has been shaped by players who transcended stats. Founded in 1888, they have built a tradition of resilience, leaving footprints on the gridiron that echo through Chapel Hill.

Generations of Tar Heels have defined moments of brilliance. With five ACC titles and countless NFL alumni, UNC has produced athletes who reshaped games and inspired communities with their talent and determination.

Their stories linger beyond the scoreboard, whispered in stadium stands and etched into a program now energized by ambitious leadership and investments in elite recruits, ensuring the legacy of Carolina football endures.

Lawrence Taylor | LB

Lawrence Taylor poses for his University of North Carolina headshot in 1980. (Source: University of North Carolina/Getty Images)

Lawrence Taylor‘s impact at UNC was transformative. Initially recruited as a defensive lineman, he was moved to outside linebacker, where his rare combination of size and speed made him a standout.

In 1980, he earned unanimous All-American honors, showcasing his dominance on the field. His aggressive playstyle and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks redefined the linebacker position and set the stage for his legendary NFL career.

Julius Peppers | DE

Julius Peppers #49 of the North Carolina Tar Heels holding hishelmet while standing on the field during a game in 2000. (Source: Craig Jones /Allsport)

Julius Peppers brought a unique blend of athleticism and versatility to the UNC defense. Standing 6’6″ and weighing 285 pounds, he was a formidable presence on the field.

In his three seasons with the Tar Heels, he amassed 30.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss, ranking him among the top in UNC history. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses earned him first-team All-ACC honors and set the foundation for his successful NFL career.

Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice | RB

Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice (Source: NC Hall of Fame)

Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice was a trailblazer for UNC football, captivating fans with his electrifying play. Serving in the Navy during World War II, he returned to college football and led the Tar Heels to 39 wins, including four straight victories over Duke. A two-time All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up, his legacy is immortalized with his jersey number retired at UNC.

Amos Lawrence | RB

Amos Lawrence (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Amos Lawrence, affectionately known as “Famous Amos,” etched his name into UNC’s record books with his consistent and powerful running style. He holds the record for the most career rushing yards at UNC, having surpassed 4,000 yards during his tenure. His ability to break tackles and gain significant yardage made him a cornerstone of the Tar Heels’ offense and a standout in the ACC.

Don McCauley | RB

Don McCauley (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Don McCauley‘s versatility and playmaking ability made him a dual-threat for the Tar Heels. In 1970, he led the nation in all-purpose running with 183.7 yards per game, combining rushing, receiving, and kick returns. His 126 points scored that season led the nation, and his 21 touchdowns in 11 games showcased his ability to find the end zone.

Jeff Saturday | C

Jeff Saturday #64 of North Carolina in action during the Tar Heels 48-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in 1997. (Source: Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

Jeff Saturday‘s leadership and consistency on the offensive line were pivotal for the Tar Heels during his tenure. A four-year starter, he anchored the line and was instrumental in the team’s success. His performance at UNC set the stage for his illustrious 13-year NFL career, where he became a Super Bowl champion and earned multiple All-Pro selections.

Brian Simmons | LB

Brian Simmons of the University of North Carolina in action during the Tar Heels 16-0 win over Georgia Tech in 1996. (Source: Doug Pensinger / Allsport)

Brian Simmons stood out at UNC for his rare combination of speed and football IQ. A consensus All-American in 1997, he became a first-round NFL draft pick. Known for his sideline-to-sideline range, he made 753 tackles and 24 sacks over a decade-long professional career, leaving an enduring mark on both college and pro defenses.

Greg Ellis | DE

Greg Ellis of the North Carolina Tarheels in action during a game against the Maryland Terrapins in 1995. (Source: Getty Images)

Greg Ellis terrorized quarterbacks with relentless pressure during his UNC years, setting a school record of 32.5 career sacks. Drafted eighth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1998, he carried that dominance into a 12-year NFL career. His combination of length, speed, and power allowed him to disrupt offenses consistently, making him one of the most feared edge rushers in Tar Heel history.

Dre’ Bly | CB

Dre’ Bly looks up field as he makes a cut to the outside while running with the football following an interception in 1996. (Source: Getty Images)

Dre’ Bly’s tenure at UNC was marked by sharp instincts and ball-hawking brilliance. Three-time first-team All-American, he broke ACC records for interceptions, including 11 in a single season.

His agility and coverage skills translated seamlessly to the NFL, where he amassed 43 career interceptions and captured a Super Bowl ring, confirming his status as one of the program’s all-time defensive greats.

Marcus Jones | DT

Marcus Jones during the Tar Heels 28-24 win over Duke University. (Source: Craig Jones /Allsport)

Marcus Jones anchored UNC’s defensive line with power and precision, making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers alike. His ability to penetrate gaps consistently earned him recognition and paved the way for a productive NFL stint, highlighted by 24 sacks and nearly 100 solo tackles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His presence on the line exemplified the physical dominance UNC linemen are known for.

Harris Barton | OT

Harris Barton (Source: Go Heels)

Harris Barton combined technique and brute strength to become a bedrock of UNC’s offensive line. A first-team All-American, he helped pave the way for a potent rushing attack. Drafted 22nd overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 1987, he started 134 games in the NFL, contributing to three Super Bowl titles and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1993. His collegiate foundation was clearly the springboard for pro excellence.

Kelvin Bryant | RB

Kelvin Bryant (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Kelvin Bryant made defenders miss with a mix of speed and agility that few Tar Heels could match. Racking up over 3,200 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns, he left UNC as one of the program’s most electrifying backs.

Though drafted in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins, his versatility translated to the NFL, where he excelled as both a rusher and receiver, scoring 20 touchdowns over four seasons.

Donnell Thompson | DT

Donnell Thompson (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Donnell Thompson patrolled the trenches with relentless force, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 1980. Selected 18th overall by the Baltimore Colts, he played 11 seasons in the NFL, tallying 41 sacks and eight fumble recoveries. His combination of size and quickness made him a disruptive force, solidifying his reputation as one of UNC’s most impactful defensive linemen.

Charlie Waddell | TE

Charlie Waddell (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, Charlie Waddell was a formidable tight end for the Tar Heels. During his career, he caught 41 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns, earning All-ACC honors. He set a school record with three touchdowns in a game against Clemson in 1974.

In addition to football, he was a three-sport letterman at UNC, excelling in basketball and track. After his playing days, he had the opportunity to play in the NFL, though injuries cut his professional career short. He returned to UNC to work on the academic and strength and conditioning staffs, later earning an MBA in the mid-1980s.

Ron Rusnak | OL

Ron Rusnak (Source: Go Heels)

Ron Rusnak was a standout offensive lineman for the Tar Heels, playing on three bowl teams from 1970 to 1972. In his senior year, he won the 1972 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top blocker in the ACC.

He earned unanimous All-America honors after helping the Tar Heels to an 11-1 record and a Sun Bowl title. His exceptional blocking skills and leadership on the offensive line earned him recognition as one of the program’s all-time greats.

Mike Mansfield | LB

Mike Mansfield (Source: Go Heels)

Mike Mansfield was an outstanding linebacker for the Tar Heels from 1969 to 1972. He began as a quarterback but switched to linebacker, where he earned both All-ACC and All-American recognition.

He competed as a member of some great UNC football teams during his tenure. After his playing days, he continued to contribute to the sport as an assistant football coach.

Ken Huff | OL

Ken Huff (Source: North Carolina Tar Heels)

Ken Huff was a dominant offensive lineman for the Tar Heels, playing from 1972 to 1974 under head coach Bill Dooley. He was a consensus All-American in 1974 and was named to the 75th anniversary All-Sun Bowl team in 2008.

He was the third overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, one pick ahead of Walter Payton. He played 11 years in the league, eight with the Colts and three with the Washington Redskins.

He was a member of the Redskins’ famed “Hogs” offensive line and started in Super Bowl XVIII. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Steve Streater | DB

Steve Streater (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Steve Streater was a versatile defensive back and punter for the Tar Heels from 1977 to 1980. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 168 pounds, he was known for his agility and playmaking ability.

His contributions to the team were integral during his time at UNC, though specific statistics from his career are limited. His dual role on the team showcased his versatility and commitment to the program.

Rick Donnalley | C

Rick Donnalley (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Rick Donnalley anchored UNC’s offensive line for three seasons, earning recognition for his consistency and intelligence on the field. As a center, he directed blocking schemes and protected quarterbacks, laying the foundation for successful offensive campaigns. His leadership helped elevate the performance of linemates and contributed to UNC’s competitive standing in the ACC.

Ron Wooten | OG

Ron Wooten (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Ron Wooten’s strength and technique made him a key figure in UNC’s offensive front. Playing guard, he excelled at run blocking and pass protection, helping to create lanes for standout running backs and keeping quarterbacks upright. His disciplined approach and durability reflected the traits that made UNC linemen highly respected in collegiate football.

Dave Drechsler | OG

Dave Drechsler (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Dave Drechsler anchored the Tar Heels’ interior line with a mix of raw power and technical precision. His blocking opened crucial lanes for UNC’s rushing attack, and his consistency earned respect from teammates and opponents alike. His collegiate success paved the way for a solid NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, proving his skills translated to the professional level.

Brian Blados | OT

Brian Blados (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Brian Blados was a towering presence on UNC’s offensive line, combining size, strength, and agility. Known for his tenacious pass protection and ability to dominate defenders in the run game, he earned All-American honors and later became a first-round NFL draft pick. His impact extended beyond stats, as he helped mentor younger linemen and set a standard of excellence.

Bracey Walker | DB

Bracey Walker (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Bracey Walker’s speed and instincts made him a disruptive force in the Tar Heels’ secondary. Renowned for his ball-hawking abilities and versatility, he could cover receivers tightly while contributing in run support. His skill set carried him to the NFL, where he continued to shine as a dependable defensive back.

Robert Williams | CB

Robert Williams (Source: Tar Heels Times)

Robert Williams was a lockdown corner during his tenure at UNC. His quick reflexes, sharp anticipation, and confident tackling allowed him to shut down top receivers, often changing the outcome of games. His college dominance attracted NFL attention, where he maintained his reputation as a reliable and intelligent cornerback.

Ebenezer Ekuban | DE

Ebenezer Ekuban #86 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the game against the Miami Ohio Redhawks in 1998. (Source: Getty Images)

Ebenezer Ekuban combined raw athleticism with relentless pursuit, becoming one of UNC’s most feared pass rushers. A first-team All-ACC selection, he recorded impressive sack totals and was known for his highlight-reel plays.

Drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, he translated his college dominance to a successful professional career, leaving a lasting mark on Tar Heel defensive history.