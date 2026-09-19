How many players left the NFL for LSU in the 2026 season?

The LSU Tigers, with Lane Kiffin as their new head coach, became embroiled in controversy following an attempt to bring in players with recent NFL experience.

The days leading up to the start of the 2026 college football season were marked by controversy surrounding the return of two former NFL players to the LSU Tigers. Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright, both previously coached by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, decided to return to the NCAA following a legal controversy. Unfortunately for them, however, neither made the final 105-man roster and they will not compete under their former coach.

The situation for both players escalated further following a statement released by the NFL on its official website, stating that they are ineligible to join any NFL team this season after attempting to return to college and play for LSU. Their attempt to reunite with Kiffin, however, did not go as planned.

Zxavian Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, while Dae’Quan Wright had done the same with the Cleveland Browns. At this point, their futures in the sport remain uncertain.

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Why Kiffin moved on from these two players

There is no doubt that Kiffin played a major role in attempting to bring these two players back to college football. However, following LSU’s season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers, the head coach told the media that the final decision was made with “the big picture of LSU and the LSU football program” in mind, given the “uncertainties of what could come by adding them to the roster.”

Lane Kiffin LSU Tigers HC.

“My job is what I believe is right, and I believe we were fighting for what was right for those kids,” Kiffin also added. “I’m not going to get into all the reasons, but that’s what I believe.”

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Who took Wright and Harris’ roster spots?

The demands of a College Football season require a deep and competitive roster capable of meeting the challenges ahead. The final two spots on the 105-man roster representing the Tigers this season went to cornerback Aidan Anding and defensive end Gabriel Reliford, two players with prior ties to the program who returned to LSU, according to insider Pete Thamel.