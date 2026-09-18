DJ Moore’s injury vs Lions might sideline him for Bills’ Week 3 game vs Chargers

DJ Moore got injured against the Detroit Lions and now it seems like the Buffalo Bills wideout could be out for Week 3 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the middle of a glorious night for the Buffalo Bills, their star wide receiver DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury that ended up taking him out of the game against the Detroit Lions. Now, it seems like the wideout is even in doubt to play in Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Moore’s shoulder injury isn’t as bad, but that doesn’t mean he will come back. Per Schefter, his source said, Moore “has a chance to play next week (vs. the Chargers), but it’s not a lock, either.”

The good news is the injury isn’t considered serious by the doctors. Hence, he has a ‘day-to-day‘ label. Given that the Bills have a long week after dismantling the Lions on Thursday Night Football, they remain hopeful that Moore can suit up.

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The Bills still looked great without Moore

While Moore is important and clearly the WR1 of the team, the Bills still had an incredible offensive output. The fact is that when Josh Allen is the quarterback, the offense will produce regardless. With Moore, life’s easier, but without him, the Bills still move the chains.

Bills WR DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury Thursday night that doctors do not consider serious and will leave him day to day, per source. “He has a chance to play next week (vs. the Chargers), but it’s not a lock, either,” said the source. pic.twitter.com/bmTkvScfNH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2026

Against the Lions, they scored 41 points, put up 446 total yards. The Bills are an unstoppable force. With Moore, they just add more firepower in a multidimensional level, as Moore can operate in many ways.

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The game vs Chargers should be another shootout

While the Chargers started very slow, the offense projects to be absolutely fireworks too. Both defenses have stuff to clean out, hence, Week 3 could be a third-straight high-scoring game for Buffalo.