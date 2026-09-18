Texans rule out Nico Collins for game vs. Bengals

Nico Collins will miss the Bengals game, leaving C.J. Stroud without one of his biggest weapons in a major blow to the Texans offense.

The Houston Texans have officially ruled out Nico Collins for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, delivering a major blow to C.J. Stroud and an offense that was already dealing with significant questions at wide receiver. Collins suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice and was unable to return to practice Thursday.

The news is particularly concerning because Collins remains one of the most important players in Houston’s offense. He opened the 2026 season with seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, immediately showing why he is such a critical part of Stroud’s passing attack.

Now, the Texans will have to find a way to replace their top receiving weapon against Cincinnati. Collins’ injury is not currently believed to be severe enough to require injured reserve, but the team will have to be cautious with a player who has dealt with hamstring problems before.

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Nico Collins ruled out vs. Bengals

Houston officially ruled Collins out Friday after he missed Thursday’s practice following the hamstring injury. The Texans will therefore enter Sunday’s game without their primary offensive weapon, forcing Stroud and the coaching staff to adjust their approach against Cincinnati.

The timing is especially difficult because Collins had just delivered another strong performance in Week 1. He was targeted 10 times against Buffalo and caught seven passes, including a touchdown, giving Stroud a reliable option capable of making plays at all levels of the field.

Collins has also dealt with injuries throughout his career, including a hamstring injury in 2024 that forced him to miss five games. His history makes the Texans’ decision to keep him out understandable, particularly this early in the season when rushing him back could create a bigger problem.

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How will C.J. Stroud replace Nico Collins?

Without Collins, Houston is expected to rely on a group effort rather than simply replacing his production with one player. Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel could all see expanded opportunities, while the Texans could also use more formations featuring multiple tight ends.

That puts additional pressure on Stroud, although Houston’s offensive coordinator Nick Caley has expressed confidence in the team’s depth and in the quarterback’s ability to distribute the football. The Texans targeted 11 different players in their Week 1 loss to Buffalo, showing that the offense has other options beyond Collins.

Still, there is no easy way to replace a player of Collins’ caliber. The Texans are already without Jayden Higgins after his season-ending ACL injury, making Collins’ absence another significant setback for a receiving corps that has been hit hard by injuries. For Stroud, Sunday’s game against the Bengals will now be another test of how effectively Houston can move the ball without its biggest offensive weapon.