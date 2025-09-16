Trending topics:
James Franklin sends strong warning to Drew Allar, Penn State players ahead of upcoming Big Ten games

James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions are heading into a crucial stretch of the season, and they’re placing their trust in Drew Allar to deliver key results.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesHead coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The start of the College Football season has been highly promising for the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, James Franklin’s team is now entering a crucial stretch, with key matchups against top Big Ten opponents on the horizon. For Penn State to stay on course, it will be essential for Drew Allar and his teammates to rise to the occasion.

Three straight wins while allowing just 17 total points speak volumes about the strength and dominance this program is bringing into the season. At the very least, the Nittany Lions are aiming to match what they accomplished last year—if not surpass it.

The first major challenge of the season looms on the horizon, as the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to host the Oregon Ducks—one of the most formidable programs in college football today—on September 27 at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.

Franklin knows it won’t be an easy game, which is why he delivered a clear and forceful message to his players—emphasizing the areas where they simply can’t afford to make mistakes if they hope to come away with a positive result.

James Franklin with Drew Allar

Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“We got to be better on 3rd down as coaches, Drew’s has to be better, and all the guys have to be a little bit better,” the experienced head coach said, per Basic Blues Nation.

Trust in Allar

For some time now, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been anchored by an extraordinary talent—and that’s none other than Drew Allar, the team’s starting quarterback.

The signal-caller is not only held in the highest regard by head coach James Franklin, but has also been labeled as one of the best players in the history of this storied program.

“When you talk about touchdown to interception ratio, he is one of the best all-time in Penn State history,” Franklin said of his quarterback. “We have got to help him get into a rhythm.”

Penn State upcoming games

  • vs Oregon, September 27
  • @ UCLA, October 4
  • vs Northwestern, October 11
  • @ Iowa, October 18
  • @ Ohio State, November 1
