Trending topics:
NCAAF

NCAAF players with the most rushing yards in a single season: Who holds the record?

A handful of NCAAF seasons were built on relentless carries and unmatched durability. These rushing totals tell the story of offenses shaped around one runner and numbers that still frame college football history.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Barry Sanders of Oklahoma State in the 1988 season.
© HeismanBarry Sanders of Oklahoma State in the 1988 season.

In college football, few achievements carry the weight of a season built almost entirely on the run. Year after year, the ground game has produced campaigns where volume and resilience turned ball carriers into the center of the sport.

Some NCAAF seasons are remembered less for wins and more for the workload placed on one player. Long drives, late-game carries and weekly consistency pushed rushing totals into territory rarely reached before or since.

The single-season rushing yard record stands as a snapshot of its era. It reflects tempo, offensive identity and a runner trusted to carry an entire team, leaving a benchmark that continues to frame modern debates.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most rushing yards in one season?

When it comes to rushing dominance in college football, few seasons ever rise above the rest. In 1988, Barry Sanders of Oklahoma State University exploded onto the national scene with a ground attack for the ages, totaling 2,628 rushing yards in an 11-game regular season.

Barry Sanders of the Oklahoma State Cowboys holds up a jersey commemorating his induction into the ring of fame in 2021. (Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Barry Sanders of the Oklahoma State Cowboys holds up a jersey commemorating his induction into the ring of fame in 2021. (Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His legendary campaign included 37 rushing touchdowns, four games of 300+ yards and jaw-dropping consistency that still sparks debate about its immortality. His mark set the bar so high that even in modern college football few have come close.

In 2024, Ashton Jeanty logged 2,601 yards, positioning himself just shy of Sanders’ record and reminding the sport that special seasons can still emerge in new eras. Not far behind are names like Melvin Gordon, Kevin Smith and Marcus Allen, each etching their own chapters in the top ranks of rushing history.

Advertisement

Across decades, a handful of backs have cracked the 2,000-yard threshold, a milestone in its own right, yet the specter of Sanders’ 1988 campaign looms large, a testament to both talent and circumstance in the ever-evolving landscape of college football.

PlayerSeasonYards (non bowl yds)School
Barry Sanders1988(2628)Oklahoma State
Ashton Jeanty20242601 (2497)Boise State
Melvin Gordon20142587 (2336)Wisconsin
Kevin Smith20072567 (2448)UCF
Marcus Allen1981(2342)Southern California
Rashaad Penny20172248 (2027)San Diego State
Derrick Henry20152219 (1986)Alabama
Jonathan Taylor20182194 (1989)Wisconsin
Troy Davis1996(2185)Iowa State
Andre Williams20132177 (2102)Boston College
LaDainian Tomlinson2000(2158)TCU
Mike Rozier1983(2148)Nebraska
Donnel Pumphrey20162133 (2018)San Diego State
Matt Forte20072127Tulane
Ricky Williams1998(2124)Texas
Bryce Love20172118 (1973)Stanford
Chuba Hubbard20192094 (1936)Oklahoma State
Larry Johnson20022087 (2015)Penn State
Donald Brown20082083 (1822)Connecticut
Rashaan Salaam1994(2055)Colorado
Tevin Coleman20142036Indiana
D’Onta Foreman20162028Texas
Christian McCaffrey20152019 (1847)Stanford
J.J. Arrington20042018 (1845)California
Malcolm Perry20192017 (1804)Navy
(Source: NCAA)
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid sends strong message on Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos
NFL

Andy Reid sends strong message on Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos

Is Bam Adebayo playing today, December 26, for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks?
NBA

Is Bam Adebayo playing today, December 26, for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks?

Who recorded the most assists in one NBA season? The all-time leaders
NBA

Who recorded the most assists in one NBA season? The all-time leaders

Travis Kelce might have said farewell to Arrowhead Stadium
NFL

Travis Kelce might have said farewell to Arrowhead Stadium

Better Collective Logo