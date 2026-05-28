Jayden Daniels shifts his primary focus to durability ahead of his third season with Commanders

Following an outstanding rookie campaign in 2024, Jayden Daniels struggled with injuries throughout his sophomore year. Now entering his third season with the Washington Commanders, the quarterback has made durability his absolute top priority.

Driven by the bitter taste of an injury-plagued 2025 NFL season, Jayden Daniels enters training camp determined to prove his durability to the Washington Commanders.

Daniels was named the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year following an outstanding debut campaign. Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate those jaw-dropping performances in 2025, as nagging injuries repeatedly derailed his sophomore season.

Ahead of his third year, Daniels knows that maintaining his health is the ultimate priority. He will be working under brand-new offensive coordinator David Blough this season, with the hope that a revamped scheme will better protect him and maximize his longevity on the field.

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“I love the offense. I love what Blough’s doing,” Jayden Daniels told reporters Wednesday. “I love how he’s creating, designing different things. And we’ll go from there, but for me, personally, it’s just how can I get better as a football player? But the passion didn’t change. It made it more kind of, like, I guess, a miserable feeling not being able to go out there and do what I’ve got to do on a daily basis with having setbacks.”

The highly unpredictable NFC East

5 to 6 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/jvBBWekO9D — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 27, 2026

In recent days, Bolavip spoke with New York Giants legend Raul Allegre about the state of the division. The two-time Super Bowl champion remarked that the NFC East is completely wide open for all four franchises—and his assessment couldn’t be more accurate.

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The Philadelphia Eagles are navigating the departure of several key stars alongside major staff changes this offseason. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are still adjusting to Brian Schottenheimer’s offensive system while breaking in a new defensive coordinator. To add to the chaos, the Giants have completely altered their trajectory by hiring John Harbaugh as their new head coach.

These shifting dynamics, coupled with the Commanders promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator, set the stage for a highly volatile divisional race. While Philadelphia enters the year as the nominal favorite, no club has a clear, uncontested path to the crown.

Commanders face the loss of a key offensive weapon

While Washington successfully stabilized a cornerstone of their passing game by locking up star wideout Terry McLaurin with a three-year, $97 million extension in 2025, the offense will still look noticeably different this fall.

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Deebo Samuel will not be returning to the Commanders for the 2026 season. The front office ultimately opted against offering the versatile playmaker a contract extension this offseason, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent still searching for his next destination.