Joe Burrow craves the idea of becoming a record-holder for the Bengals in the 2026 NFL season

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, Joe Burrow wants to win it all, and etch his name in Cincinnati Bengals history in the process.

Joe Burrow is tired of not being the talk of the town in the NFL. He wants the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl, of course, but he also wants a team record he is getting close to break.

Burrow appeared in a press conference on Wednesday, and he was asked if he’s targeting any individual accolades. It seems like the quarterback already had that question in mind as he was quick to reply. “I’m pretty close to the Bengals franchise touchdown record. I’m like 50 or something away, so that would be nice to break this year,” Burrow said.

And Burrow is actually closer, he is not 50 TD passes away, he is 47 away to tie Andy Dalton’s record with the Bengals. However, tying it this year is a tough feat. For instance, his personal record is 43 touchdown passes in a single season. He would have to break his own record, but he is not afraid of challenges.

Advertisement

Burrow wants all the glory with the Cincinnati Bengals

While it might seem selfish to focus on individual accolades, the fact is that if Burrow throws for 47+ touchdowns in a year, the Bengals will clearly benefit. Also, that was an isolated question, Burrow also said the Bengals have “everything (they) need” to contend for a Super Bowl once again.

Joe Burrow is very confident in the Bengals winning. Super Bowl this year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sTJRLjzpKg — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 20, 2026

Burrow has had a Super Bowl experience before, as they lost in 2021 to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he is more confident in the roster the team has now. In fact, Burrow said this is the best roster the Bengals have had since he is in the NFL. Major words from a major player with major expectations.

Advertisement

The Bengals have a big opportunity to make a splash

Not only is the roster looking pretty solid, with a high-octane offense and a revamped defense, but the AFC North is there for the taking. The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era with rookie head coach Jesse Minter and new offensive coordinator as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new chapter with Mike McCarthy as HC, on Aaron Rodgers’ farewell season. Finally, the Browns are also getting a new HC in rookie Todd Monken, and don’t even have established a QB1, not to mention they lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Bengals should run away with the division.