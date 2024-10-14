Kalen DeBoer sends Alabama players an important message about Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava

Ahead of the "Third Saturday of October" rivalry game, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer sent his players an important message on Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

After an unexpected upset-loss to Vanderbilt and a narrow win over South Carolina, Alabama Crimson Tide must get back in the win column convincingly. It will not be an easy task as Kalen DeBoer’s side will visit the Tennessee Volunteers on a new edition of the “Third Saturday of October” rivalry. In preparation for October 19th game, DeBoer warned his players about Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava.

Alabama faces an early do-or-die stage in the NCAA season. Against all odds, Kalen DeBoer’s side is struggling to consistently perform against its SEC opponents. Next Saturday, Bama will have a fire test against No.11 Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Although DeBoer is a debuting head coach in Tuscaloosa, he understands the magnitude of this game and has made something clear to his players about the Vols‘ signal caller, Nico Iamaleava.

“I think he’s extremely talented. I think a big part of it is trying to disrupt him to where the continuity and the flow is just not consistent,” DeBoer said, via On3. “That’s gonna be any quarterback any week, that’s the goal is to try to really cause some chaos and change things up on them. They get into their tempo off of positive plays.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“The key is to try to make sure they don’t get into that rhythm, like any offense, that’s what you’re trying to do. He’s still growing and developing and we’ve just got to make sure we disrupt him enough (…) to make life hard, like we would want to any other opponent.”

DeBoer speaks on coaching Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe’s Heisman candidacy has slowed down since the defeat at Vanderbilt. Turnovers have become a growing issue for Alabama’s QB; however, he still plays at a high level, capable of leading the team to more wins than not in college football. Moreover, his dual-threat ability helps offset his mistakes. DeBoer made a major admission on coaching the young quarterback.

“I’m really intentional with him because I know how hard he is on himself. Those tight game moments, we’re all in this together, and we wanna to continue to learn. And so I’m gonna remind him, coach him up on the situations we’re in. He’s gonna remember what happened to him four weeks ago, and that’s what I love about him.”