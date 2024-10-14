NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes something clear about Dillon Gabriel's performance

Following the historic victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday in the NCAAF, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on QB Dillon Gabriel.

The Oregon Ducks are slowly becoming one of the standout teams in the NCAAF, especially after their historic victory last Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. With an impressive performance from QB Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning‘s squad remains undefeated. It was the head coach who addressed Gabriel’s performance.

The record of six wins and no losses is no coincidence for Oregon. The team’s high level of play in each game has positioned Dan Lanning’s squad as a serious title contender.

The clearest demonstration of the Ducks‘ talent was their last game on Saturday, where Oregon secured a historic victory with a score of 32-31 against the perennial contenders, the Buckeyes. The standout performance of their star QB Gabriel was key to achieving this goal.

After the game, it was Lanning himself who highlighted the superb performance of his QB: “Every time I went and looked in his eyes tonight, I saw a guy who was composed and ready for his next moment,” Lanning said to the press after the win. “He played really, really well tonight in some really big moments.”

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a score with teammates during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

The Race for the Heisman Trophy

Dillon Gabriel’s outstanding performance last weekend has positioned him as a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy. However, this won’t be easy, as he’s currently trailing the top contender, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Behind Jeanty and Gabriel in the Heisman odds are Miami’s Cameron Ward (+700), Alabama’s Jalen Milroe (+1000), Georgia’s Carson Beck (+1200), and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik (+1200). Colorado’s Travis Hunter is also in the mix.

What’s next for the Oregon Ducks?

vs Purdue, October 18th

vs Illinois, October 26th

vs Michigan, November 2nd

vs Maryland, November 9th

vs Wisconsin, November 16th

