Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans could be without one of their key offensive stars for the upcoming games

Much of the success this season for the USC Trojans has clearly been driven by the strength of their offense. Unfortunately for Lincoln Riley’s team, one of Jayden Maiava’s most reliable targets could miss a string of crucial games in the near future.

During last night’s big win over the Michigan Wolverines, Waymond Jordan suffered a significant injury to one of his ankles. Early speculation suggests he could be sidelined for several games, dealing a blow to the Trojans’ offense.

The news was reported by college football insider Matt Zenitz, who stated on his official X account (formerly Twitter) that the talented running back will undergo further testing to determine the full extent of the injury.

“USC standout running back Waymond Jordan suffered an ankle injury last night vs. Michigan that’s expected to sideline him at the very least multiple games, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.”

Jayden Maiava #14 of the USC Trojans hands the ball off to Waymond Jordan.

The insider also added: “Undergoing further testing today. The 5-1 Trojans face Notre Dame next week.” If the injury is confirmed, it would be a major blow to one of the most aggressive offenses in the NCAAF.

Jordan’s influence on USC’s offense

The addition of running back Waymond Jordan has fundamentally reshaped the USC offense, providing a critical counterbalance that the unit desperately needed. The powerful JUCO transfer, who has quietly emerged as one of the nation’s most effective rushers with over 500 yards and five touchdowns, has established a dynamic two-man show alongside quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Jordan’s elite vision and contact balance alleviate pressure on Maiava, allowing the quarterback to operate with less scrutiny and greater freedom in Lincoln Riley’s scheme.

By establishing a potent, consistent ground threat—a rarity in recent Trojan history—Jordan and Maiava have formed a complementary duo that has USC firing on all cylinders, proving they possess the balanced attack necessary to compete for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Big win over the Wolverines

The USC Trojans delivered a resounding 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, proving their readiness for the Big Ten.

Despite losing their top two running backs to injury, the Trojans relied on a gritty, run-heavy performance—led by walk-on phenomenon King Miller’s 158 rushing yards—to overpower the Wolverines’ highly-touted defense. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was efficient, and the defense delivered key turnovers, shutting down Michigan’s attack to secure a signature win that instantly elevates USC’s profile on the national stage.