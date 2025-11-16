Lincoln Riley makes major admission after Trojans’ big win over Iowa

It wasn’t their best performance, that’s for sure. However, a small detail made the USC Trojans hold on for the win at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes. In fact, it’s something even more important—something head coach Lincoln Riley has been trying to instill in this prestigious program.

Riley joined the Trojans in 2022 and has gradually begun building a work culture rooted in resilience—something that is clearly paying off. After the victory over Iowa, the head coach revealed that it was something he noticed during his team’s comeback.

“A culture win right there, if there ever was one,” he said, per Kendell Hollowell of Sports Illustrated. “We didn’t play very good football in the first half. Our team’s resilience, the response at halftime. We brought the guys up right away when we came in at half, which we don’t typically do. And you can tell from the look in their eye that they knew we didn’t play our best and we could make a run at this thing.”

The coach was impressed by his players’ mindset during this tough matchup, which ultimately ended with them emerging victorious by a final score of 26-21. “This team’s resilience, whether it’s a tough stretch of plays, whether it’s losing some players here or there throughout the year and obviously having some in this game.

Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans.

“We just keep coming and we have all year. That’s a big-time team win. All three sides were really good in the second half and to come back and get that done was a really cool feeling. Just a great moment during the Coliseum for the whole program.”

Is USC a serious title contender?

The USC Trojans are battling to keep their long-shot hopes of reaching the College Football National Championship Game alive, but the path is incredibly crowded and challenging. With major contenders like Texas A&M, Georgia, and Ohio State ahead in the rankings, the route to the final four is narrow.

USC not only needs to win out but also requires significant help from upsets across the country. For them to make the final, they must demonstrate dominant performances immediately to impress the selection committee.

The season’s finale

The USC Trojans are bracing for a brutal final stretch to their regular season. The team must navigate two massive rivalry matchups: a challenging road trip to face Oregon in Eugene followed by a highly anticipated home clash against UCLA Bruins.

These two games will define the Trojans’ year, as they will need peak performances from their offense and a resilient defensive effort to emerge victorious and secure a strong bowl placement.