Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian issues bold statement on Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers after win over Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns‘ season has undoubtedly exceeded the expectations set at the start of the year. Head coach Steve Sarkisian led a talented team that had to overcome significant injuries, yet they managed to seal a strong regular-season performance. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, the two gifted quarterbacks on the team, both played roles in the rivalry win over Texas A&M. After the game, it was Sarkisian himself who spoke out about his players.

The Longhorns‘ visit to Kyle Field proved to be more than satisfying, as they claimed a 17-7 victory in the rivalry game, capping off a regular season with 11 wins and just one loss, which came at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Looking ahead, Coach Sarkisian knows he can be confident about the quarterback position. Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning have proven they are up to the task, as evidenced in the last game, where the HC tested different strategies with both players.

“Well I think they’re both playing good football. Quinn is moving well in the pocket, he’s taking advantage of some shots downfield and he’s being efficient. And Arch, he’s got a great athleticism so we’re just trying to use him as a little change up,” Sarkisian stated.

Texas Longhorns November 30, 2024, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball during the first half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Texas won, 17-7.

The coach’s decision to give both players playing time marks a shift in his previous stance. “When I was a starter I never wanted the backup coming in the game, even for a play,” Sarkisian said previously in October. “And I remember my senior year of college, I had been banged up and coaches wanted to run a quarterback draw. And they called the play and I scored a touchdown. So I’ve got respect for a guy that’s a starting quarterback and the rhythm that is needed to play with, so no that’s not something I’ve ever entertained.”

Media continues to debate Ewers and Manning

Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning have more than proven they are up to the task when it comes to earning playing time for the Longhorns. However, there remains a portion of the media that believes there is no real debate over who should be the starting quarterback.

For example, ESPN’s lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit insists that from now on, Quinn Ewers should remain the starter for Texas in the upcoming games in the NCAAF Playoffs.

“If Quinn Ewers is healthy, this is his team. There is no issue, you talk to Sark and it doesn’t really even get brought up. Now, if the ankle doesn’t hold up, if he’s limping, then that’s a different story, and you’ve got to go to Arch Manning. With his ability to run, even their offense would change a bit with Arch in there. You talk to Sark, they’re coming into this game completely thinking Quinn Ewers is going to be their quarterback and their attack and plan to try to move the ball is with Quinn Ewers,” he concluded.

Sarkisian knows they have the potential to achieve great things

After the Longhorns, led by Ewers and Manning, dominated their rivalry game against Texas A&M, coach Sarkisian spoke with the media and issued a strong warning to the rest of the NCAAF teams about what’s to come in the playoffs.

“Well, that was the goal coming into it,” Sarkisian stated to ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an on-field postgame interview. “It doesn’t matter what conference we’re in. Our goal is to be champions, year in and year out. That’s the standard here at the University of Texas and that will never change.”