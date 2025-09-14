LSU takes down Gators, but Brian Kelly snaps over tense question in postgame press conference

This College Football season has the LSU Tigers emerging as serious title contenders, starting 3–0 and taking down high-caliber opponents like Clemson and Florida. However, criticism surrounding Brian Kelly’s team and their overall play remains ever-present—something that clearly frustrates the veteran head coach.

Following the 20–10 win—once again with Garrett Nussmeier as the game’s standout—Kelly stepped up to the podium for his postgame press conference to break down the matchup. However, the very first question, which pointed to the offense’s shortcomings, clearly caught the head coach off guard.

“Stop, really? Is that the first question?” Kelly asked. “We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the game, the Tigers faced 14 third-down situations and managed to convert on just four of them. The second question from the media zeroed in on that stat—and it was enough to completely unsettle Coach Kelly.

Head coach of the LSU Tigers Brian Kelly.

Advertisement

“It’s one game,” he said. “Last game, we were good on third down. You’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game, won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against a Florida to keep you happy?”

Advertisement

see also Key player on Brian Kelly’s LSU will reportedly do the time for penalty committed last season during opener vs Clemson

Appreciating the performance on the field

Visibly irritated by the line of questioning from some members of the media following the game, Brian Kelly made a point to highlight the key aspects of his team’s performance on the field—especially the way they ran the football consistently across all four quarters.

Advertisement

“We can run the ball,” he said. “Did you see the last play of the game? That’s all you need. You just need one. Those are ridiculous questions and I’m getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win and you want to know what’s wrong.

“You know what? You’re spoiled, you’re spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night, 17-1. Give them some respect, how about that? Give them some respect instead of micro analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staying on track this season

The LSU Tigers are set to embark on a crucial stretch of their season, as they’ll need to maintain their steady pace to contend for a championship. The team faces a challenging schedule with a pair of tough SEC matchups on the horizon.

The Tigers will visit the Ole Miss Rebels in a highly anticipated game that could have significant conference title implications. Following that, they’ll host the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that could be a potential dark horse. With their eyes set on a championship, the Tigers will need to continue their momentum and come up with victories in these key games.