Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores put on a show in the 2025 NCAA season. However, their 10-2 record may come back to bite them when the College Football Playoffs Committee decides which schools will make the 12-team postseason. On that note, the Heisman candidate issued a sincere request to President Donald J. Trump.

Pavia and the Commodores finished the season with a statement victory on the road over the rivals, Tennessee Volunteers. However, it seems it wasn’t enough as the CFP Committee currently places Vanderbilt at the 14th spot. As it stands, the school in Nashville will be falling right at the gates of the postseason.

On that note, Pavia isn’t afraid to go straight to the top, asking President Trump to make an executive decision to expand the College Football Playoffs. If that were to happen, Vanderbilt would surely be in the mix. However, fans in Music City shouldn’t hold their breath.

“Make the executive order please!,” Diego Pavia stated through a post on X, tagging Trump, and asking for him to order the expansion of the NCAA postseason.

Diego Pavia at Neyland Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The numbers behind Pavia’s season

Coming into the 2025 NCAA campaign, many expected Pavia to have a tremendous year with Vanderbilt. However, the New Mexico State transfer excelled all expectations, putting on a season which many consider should earn him the Heisman Trophy.

Through 12 games, Pavia has thrown for 3,192 yards (2nd best in the SEC), 27 touchdowns (1st in the SEC), and 7 interceptions. Moreover, he has led the Commodores’ rushing offense with 826 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground.

Pavia finished the year as the leading SEC quarterback in rushing yards and touchdowns. His dual-threat skillset put the entire nation on notice, and earned him a spot in the conversation for the Heisman.

When are Heisman finalists announced?

The four Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced on Monday, December 8, at 8 p.m. ET. Thus, this weekend will be decisive for Pavia and the Commodores, as they’ll learn whether they make the Playoffs — and whether the face of the program in Nashville is in the running to join the elite list of Heisman Trophy winners. The Heisman Ceremony will be held on December 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

