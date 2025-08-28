Key player on Brian Kelly’s LSU will reportedly do the time for penalty committed last season during opener vs Clemson

Finally, the 2025 NCAA season is upon us. Week 1 of college football has arrived and it will start with marquee matchups all across the nation. Ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the LSU Fighting Tigers and the Clemson Tigers, Brian Kelly learned bad news on one new player on the program.

Safety AJ Haulcy transferred from the Houston Cougars to the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2025 NCAA campaign. However, his first snap with the school in Baton Rouge will have to wait, as he is now set to serve a penalty he committed back during his stay with Houston.

As confirmed by insider Pete Nakos and the NCAA, Haulcy will be suspended during the first half of Saturday’s game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. Haulcy was involved in a scuffle last season during the final game of the year between Houston and BYU.

“The organization clarified his ejection in the final game of the 2024 season was due to fighting, which includes an automatic carryover penalty,” as explained by On3. “It was initially listed as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but later clarified it was due to fighting.”

Cougar or Tiger, it doesn’t matter

While it came as a surprise to many, Kelly and LSU were well aware this scenario could unfold. During the past few days, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge awaited the NCAA’s official ruling on the matter.

Now, the situation has been cleared up, and Haulcy won’t be available during the first half of a crucial showdown against Clemson. Regardless of Haulcy being in Texas or Louisiana, the penalty must be served.

“The NCAA also said there is no appeal process for a fighting ejection, meaning Haulcy’s suspension will stand,” as stated by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “Even when a player transfers, the NCAA said, the carryover still occurs.”

Head in the game

The program in the Creole State will have to come up with a plan on short notice as they will miss a pivotal piece on the defensive side of the ball. If LSU learned anything from last season, it should be on the importance of meeting expectations right from the get-go.

During the 2024 college football campaign, the Tigers fell in the season opener at the hands of the USC Trojans. Now, LSU will be put to the test against a national title favorite in Clemson. Perhaps the underdog role is one these Louisianian Tigers are better built for, but it’s up to them to showcase that on August 30.