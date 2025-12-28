Is Chris Olave playing today for Saints vs Titans in NFL Week 17?

Two NFL teams, already out of playoff contention, clash today in a matchup that fans are eager to witness, particularly to see Chris Olave take the field for the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans.

Chris Olave has not yet confirmed if he will play for the Saints against the Titans in NFL Week 17, as he is currently listed as questionable on the team’s latest injury report. He is dealing with a back injury, creating uncertainty about his availability for the game.

Despite having little at stake apart from pride, the Saints aim to improve their standing in the regular season, standing at 5-10. With the potential addition of Olave on the field, they could pose a challenge to the Titans today.

Meanwhile, the Titans, with a 3-12 record in the regular season, are looking to end this part of the season with a victory. Such an outcome could occur today against the Saints or possibly next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has already secured a spot in the next round.

Saints’ full injury report

In addition to Olave, two other players are listed as questionable for today’s game against the Titans: WR Mason Tipton (groin) and K Charlie Smyth (illness) remain uncertain for the roster today.

Here is the full injury report:

Out: RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (knee), RG Cesar Ruiz (ankle), DT Bryan Bresee (knee)

Questionable: WR Mason Tipton (groin), WR Chris Olave (back), K Charlie Smyth (illness)

Titans’ injury report

Though the Titans have fewer players listed as questionable, the team will be missing four players for the game against the Saints, in what could be one of their last opportunities to secure a victory this season.

Here is the complete injury report:

Out: WR Bryce Oliver (knee), OLB Ali Gaye (knee), OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo (fibula), CB Marcus Harris (knee)

Questionable: CB Micah Robinson (illness)

