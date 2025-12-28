What happens if Jaguars lose to Colts today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

Trending topics:
The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, will travel to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 17 NFL showdown.

By Matías Persuh

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For some teams, only two games remain before the end of the NFL regular season. The Jacksonville Jaguars have undoubtedly emerged as one of the league’s biggest surprises this year and will look to further improve their winning record when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

What Liam Coen has accomplished in his first season as head coach has been nothing short of remarkable, with many already positioning him as a serious Coach of the Year candidate. Entering Week 17, the Jaguars boast an 11–4 record and sit atop the AFC South.

The matchup against the Colts shapes up as another major divisional test for a team that has clearly moved beyond being a pleasant surprise and now has its sights set on making a deep run this season — and perhaps even dreaming of a long-awaited trip to the Super Bowl.

What happens if Jaguars lose to Colts?

If the Jaguars fall to the Colts today, their record would drop to 11–5, leaving them tied with the Texans. While their playoff spot would remain secure, their position in the seeding would be seriously jeopardized, especially with contenders like the Patriots, Bills, and the Texans themselves in the mix.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last meeting vs. the Colts

Trevor Lawrence’s key teammate reveals fueling factor for the Jaguars as team heads to the playoffs

In their Week 14 matchup at EverBank Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars delivered a dominant 36-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence shined with a stellar performance, throwing two touchdown passes and leading a high-powered offense that took control from the start. This win allowed Jacksonville to sweep the season series and solidified their place at the top of the AFC South.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
