NBA legend Magic Johnson takes direct shot at the Spartans after losing five straight games in the NCAAF

The Michigan State Spartans got off to the best possible start this college football season; however, a five-game losing streak has set off alarms, even prompting NBA legend Magic Johnson to weigh in.

The Lakers icon is an alumnus of this university, so he knows firsthand what it means to defend the Spartans’ colors. Through his official X account, Johnson was very blunt about what’s happening with Jonathan Smith’s team.

“It’s been hard for me to cheer for my Michigan State Football team. They are 0-5 in the Big Ten, the offense is lacking imagination, and the team overall looks uninspired,” Magic stated via @MagicJohnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michigan State started the season with wins over Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State, raising hopes that they could be contenders. However, a five-game losing streak dashed any playoff aspirations.

Jonathan Smith head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

Advertisement

Tough times ahead for Michigan State in College Football

The Michigan State Spartans football program is reeling, now sitting at 3-5 overall and winless in conference play after dropping their fifth straight contest. Head Coach Jonathan Smith is squarely on the hot seat as the team has struggled on both sides of the ball during this skid.

Advertisement

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who’s earning the most?

Unfortunately for the Spartans, the path to a win doesn’t get easier, with a daunting stretch looming that includes road trips to Minnesota and Iowa, separated by a home date against Penn State. If MSU can’t quickly find a spark, their season—and possibly Smith’s tenure—could collapse entirely against a brutal Big Ten schedule.

Advertisement

Johnson’s time at MSU

Magic Johnson‘s brief but brilliant tenure at Michigan State University remains one of college basketball’s most iconic runs. In just two seasons (1977-1979), the legendary point guard revolutionized the game and permanently elevated the Spartans’ program. Johnson averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game across his MSU career, culminating in the program’s first NCAA Championship in 1979.

That title was sealed in a historic showdown against Larry Bird and Indiana State, a game that delivered the highest-ever television rating for a college basketball contest and launched a decades-long rivalry that defined the sport. Johnson’s departure for the NBA after his sophomore year left an indelible mark on East Lansing.

Advertisement