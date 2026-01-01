What happens if Indiana wins or loses vs Alabama today in Rose Bowl at 2026 CFP?

Indiana reached this crucial stage of the 2026 College Football Playoff with the hope of winning a true big game like the one ahead against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, where a loss would be devastating and a win would send them to the next round, leaving them just two victories away from the national title.

If Indiana loses to Alabama in the Rose Bowl, their 2026 CFP championship hopes would end immediately. There are no second chances, although they would still finish the season with an impressive 13-1 record, capped by a loss in a major bowl game.

What everyone around the Hoosiers wants is a win over Alabama. If Indiana pulls it off, they would advance directly to the 2026 CFP semifinals, where they would face the winner of the Texas Tech vs. Oregon matchup, which is also being played as a quarterfinal in the Orange Bowl.

Has Indiana ever played Alabama before?

No, never. The two programs have never faced each other in a bowl game or any other matchup. This game will be historic for several reasons, not only because it is the first meeting between the two, but also because Indiana has never before completed a 13-0 regular season like the one that earned them a spot in the 2026 CFP quarterfinals.

Alabama enters the Rose Bowl with an 11-3 record after winning its first-round game against Oklahoma. That could give Indiana a slight edge, as the Hoosiers have been resting since December 6. Adding to the storyline, Fernando Mendoza is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is coming off a season with 2,980 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Nick Saban on Alabama vs. Indiana: “The amazing thing about this is how much respect we have for Indiana internally. But I go play with my golfing buddies in Alabama, and they’re all on the first tee saying, ‘we should kick the shit out of Indiana.’”