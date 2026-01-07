NY Mets could lose a free agent to the AL Central in 2026

A new MLB season is slowly approaching, and the majority of teams are still fine-tuning their rosters. One of them is Carlos Mendoza’s New York Mets, who could potentially see one of their free agents head to the AL Central.

Griffin Canning spent last season in Queens, and today he’s a name strongly linked to a potential team change. According to Ken Rosenthal, the team looking to acquire the former Angels pitcher is the Chicago White Sox.

In the midst of roster construction, if the Mets decide to part ways with Canning, he would eventually need to be replaced by another player to avoid leaving a key spot in the field unbalanced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canning’s numbers in Queens

In his 2025 campaign with the New York Mets, right-hander Griffin Canning proved to be a high-value addition to the rotation before his season was cut short by an Achilles injury.

Griffin Canning #46 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Across 16 starts, Canning posted a solid 7–3 win-loss record and a career-best 3.77 ERA. He demonstrated his effectiveness by racking up 70 strikeouts over 76.1 innings, while maintaining a 1.38 WHIP. Though his season ended prematurely, his performance provided the Mets with much-needed stability and a reliable arm during the first half of the year.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets player reportedly attracts interest from NL Central teams

Tucker remains the target

The New York Mets have intensified their pursuit of superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, viewing him as the perfect crown jewel to solidify their lineup for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

While the Toronto Blue Jays were long considered the frontrunners, industry insiders like Ben Nicholson-Smith now suggest that the Mets reportedly have an advantage over Blue Jays because of their desperate need for a veteran outfielder and Steve Cohen’s unmatched willingness to outspend the competition.

Despite Toronto’s recent signing of Kazuma Okamoto, New York’s ability to offer a massive short-term deal with a record-breaking AAV (annual average value) could ultimately sway Tucker to Queens.

Advertisement