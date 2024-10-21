NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race

The race for the Heisman Trophy in the NCAAF is heating up, and in light of this situation, Boise State star Ashton Jeanty delivered a clear message to his competitor, Travis Hunter.

As the NCAAF gradually moves into the decisive phase of the season, a few candidates for the Heisman Trophy remain strong in the race, even with several weeks of competition still ahead. Boise State star Ashton Jeanty sent a clear message to Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter about who will ultimately claim the trophy.

In a meeting with YouTuber Donald De La Haye, better known as ‘Deestroying,’ Jeanty was asked about the comments made by one of the Buffaloes’ stars, Travis Hunter, regarding the Heisman Trophy race: “Kudos to Travis, he ballin’ for real,” Jeanty said.

“He’s doing some stuff we ain’t never seen nobody do. Personally, I don’t take no offense to [his comments]. He’s just speaking his opinion. For me, what I’ve been doing hasn’t been done in 36, 37 years, so that’s something special. If I keep that up and break a record that’s been around for 36 years, I feel like you can’t really compete with that,” the RB finally stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter are strong contenders in the race, but there are also other notable players like Miami QB Cam Ward and Alabama’s own Jalen Milroe, who could also emerge as potential winners.

Advertisement

What did Travis Hunter say?

In a recent conversation with Robert Griffin III on his podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII, the Colorado Buffaloes star was emphatic about his chances of winning the Heisman: “I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there. I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that.”

Advertisement

Hunter continued: “He has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have…So I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy and we’re only in Week 6, So I’m not gonna argue about it.”

Advertisement

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to the locker room to have an injury checked out during the first half of the football game between Colorado and Kansas State in Boulder, CO.

Without a doubt, Hunter is having an exceptional season with Colorado, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. He currently leads the Big 12 with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and six touchdowns as a receiver, while also excelling as a cornerback with 16 tackles and two interceptions.

Advertisement