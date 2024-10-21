Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race

The race for the Heisman Trophy in the NCAAF is heating up, and in light of this situation, Boise State star Ashton Jeanty delivered a clear message to his competitor, Travis Hunter.

NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race
NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race

By Matías Persuh

As the NCAAF gradually moves into the decisive phase of the season, a few candidates for the Heisman Trophy remain strong in the race, even with several weeks of competition still ahead. Boise State star Ashton Jeanty sent a clear message to Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter about who will ultimately claim the trophy.

In a meeting with YouTuber Donald De La Haye, better known as ‘Deestroying,’ Jeanty was asked about the comments made by one of the Buffaloes’ stars, Travis Hunter, regarding the Heisman Trophy race: “Kudos to Travis, he ballin’ for real,” Jeanty said.

He’s doing some stuff we ain’t never seen nobody do. Personally, I don’t take no offense to [his comments]. He’s just speaking his opinion. For me, what I’ve been doing hasn’t been done in 36, 37 years, so that’s something special. If I keep that up and break a record that’s been around for 36 years, I feel like you can’t really compete with that,” the RB finally stated.

Advertisement

Both Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter are strong contenders in the race, but there are also other notable players like Miami QB Cam Ward and Alabama’s own Jalen Milroe, who could also emerge as potential winners.

Advertisement

What did Travis Hunter say?

In a recent conversation with Robert Griffin III on his podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII, the Colorado Buffaloes star was emphatic about his chances of winning the Heisman:I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there. I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that.”

Hunter continued: “He has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have…So I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy and we’re only in Week 6, So I’m not gonna argue about it.”

Advertisement
Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to the locker room to have an injury checked out during the first half of the football game between Colorado and Kansas State in Boulder, CO.

Without a doubt, Hunter is having an exceptional season with Colorado, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. He currently leads the Big 12 with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and six touchdowns as a receiver, while also excelling as a cornerback with 16 tackles and two interceptions.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Luis Suárez's contract with Inter Miami expires and he expresses his wishes for 2025
Soccer

Luis Suárez's contract with Inter Miami expires and he expresses his wishes for 2025

49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk's injury raises major concerns
NFL

49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk's injury raises major concerns

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards makes bold NFL promise if he wins an NBA title
NBA

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards makes bold NFL promise if he wins an NBA title

NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry secures key teammate on the bench following contract extension
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry secures key teammate on the bench following contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo