NCAAF News: Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders makes major admission after loss against Kansas State

Following the narrow loss to Kansas State last weekend in NCAAF, Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders was very self-critical regarding his performance.

The season for the Colorado Buffaloes in NCAAF has been marked by ups and downs, and this weekend’s game against Kansas State was no exception. Under the leadership of Deion Sanders, the team struggled and lost 31-28. Safety Shilo Sanders was very self-critical about his performance in the game.

After a lackluster performance in which Colorado fell for the second time this season, Sanders acknowledged that his level was not up to expectations: “You work to get back, then you get back and have the worst game of your life,” Sanders said, per DNVR Buffs.

“It’s really disappointing for me and especially the fans, you know? I’ve been seeing everybody turn on me and stuff, but I’m not worried about that because as soon as you do good, they’ll be right back on your side. Just how they were when we won the UCF game.”

After a commanding 48-21 victory over UCF, expectations were high for the Buffaloes to maintain their level against Kansas State. However, in a tightly contested game, the Sanders-led squad ended up empty-handed at the final whistle.

Shilo Sanders finally stated: “I’m not really worried about none of that. I’m worried about me getting better. I’m worried about me contributing to the team and helping us win. You know, my role, I can’t be going out there not on my game. I’m the free safety. If I mess up, everybody’s gonna see it. So, I gotta pay attention and be on my game at all times.”

Deion Sanders calls out Shilo

After Colorado’s defeat to Kansas State, one of the main critics of Shilo Sanders’ performance was none other than his coach and father, Deion.

“I thought he was rusty. He was coming up trying to make the play but open field, one-on-one tackle, with that kind of back, that ain’t an easy task.” HC stated once the game concluded.

Shedeur Sanders #2 and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

