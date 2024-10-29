NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives strong message from Louisville HC Jeff Brohm

No. 11 Clemson will host Louisville on November 2. The Tigers sit at the top of the ACC with a 5-0 record in league play. As the teams gear up for a big game, the Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm made something noted on QB Cade Klubnik.

The Tigers have flipped the script after an embarrassing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the opening week. Since, the program from South Carolina has won all six games and boasts a 6-1 overall record. The junior-year QB has been impressive, so far in his second full college football season. Brohm had high praise for Clemson’s star.

“When it comes to Clemson’s quarterback, he’s continued to progress,” Jeff Brohm said, via On3. “Like every quarterback, he’s had a couple of little struggles along the way, which is good for quarterbacks, but he’s over the hump now.“

“I think he’s thrown for 20 touchdowns, three picks, over 500 yards of offense five out of six games, or something like that, or six out of seven, I’m not sure, but he’s playing at a high level. They’ve built the offense around him and what his strengths are, and right now it’s clicking on all cylinders.”

Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brohm was precise on his evaluation. Indeed, Klubnik has passed for 1,836 yards, 20 TDs and 3 INTs. He has been a factor on the ground, as well. Clemson’s QB tallies 227 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns through seven games in the college football 2024 season.

Clemson cannot step off the gas

The ACC standings are tight. Though Clemson currently leads all teams, they cannot rest on their laurels. The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) are right on the Tigers’ tail. One misstep and the university from Coral Gables can overlap them for the lead. No. 20 SMU and No. 18 Pittsburgh are the remaigning unbeaten programs in the conference. It’s a four-horse race for the title.

Louisville has proven to be a tough nut to crack in the NCAA. The Hurricanes barely prevailed over them in their meeting on October 19. The Canes won a nailbiter by a score of 52-45.

Ahead of the weekend’s clash, Clemson must be wary in hosting the Cardinals. It won’t be a walk on the park, and they must be at their best.

