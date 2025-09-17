NCAAF News: Commodores’ head coach Clark Lea makes something clear about Diego Pavia’s future

Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the pleasant surprises this College Football season, with much of their success credited to the performance of their starting quarterback, Diego Pavia.

His strong current performance in the program, combined with the certainty that this will be his final year, has many beginning to wonder what the definitive future holds for this promising prospect moving forward.

When asked about the situation during the Weekly SEC Teleconference, Lea addressed it cautiously, avoiding specifics but affirming that his intention is to develop him in the best possible way so that he can reach the NFL.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to all of that at this point,” the HC said. “We’re focused pretty intensely on the climb we face each week. This week is Georgia State. Obviously, I love Diego and support him all the way. What he and I talk about is his launching into an NFL career. That’s what I want to see him do. He deserves that opportunity.”

Head Coach Clark Lea of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“Obviously, week in and week out, he’s proving he can do it at this level, at the highest level,” Lea also added. “And so I’ll be excited to see him pursue that when his time here is done. Right now, we’re gonna try to get everything we can out of this season, which means we’re going to get everything we can out of this week.”

Season’s biggest surprise

The Vanderbilt Commodores have exploded out of the gate this season, achieving a perfect 3-0 record thanks to the stellar play of quarterback Diego Pavia. The senior signal-caller has been the catalyst for the team’s surprising success, showcasing remarkable efficiency and playmaking ability.

With a 73.5% completion rate, 645 yards, and seven touchdowns through just three games, Pavia has the Commodores in the national spotlight. His performance has not only put Vanderbilt on the map, but it’s also fueling hope for a historic season on West End.

What’s next for the Commodores?

vs Georgia State, September 20

vs Utah State, September 27

@ Alabama, October 4

vs LSU, October 18

vs Missouri, October 25

