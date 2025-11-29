Is Tennessee eliminated from playoff contention after losing to Vanderbilt today?

Tennessee suffered a rout at home by Vanderbilt in a game that featured a tight first half with strong defensive adjustments, resulting in a 21-21 tie. However, disaster struck in the second half as the Commodores scored 24 unanswered points in the final two quarters to win the game and crush the Volunteers’ faint playoff hopes.

In reality, not much hope remained for Tennessee even if they had won the game against Vanderbilt; their path to the postseason was already highly improbable and are now practically eliminated, closing their regular season with an 8-4 record.

Josh Jarnagin wrote in his article for WVLT following the defeat: “Tennessee was likely too far behind at No. 19 to get a playoff spot with a win on Saturday,” making it obvious that despite a win, they were not going to make it into the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Developing story…