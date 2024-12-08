Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends message to CFP committee about SMU after ACC title win

The SMU Mustangs came close to snatching the ACC title away from Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Despite the narrow victory, Swinney made a significant statement about his opponents, delivering what many see as a pointed message to the CFP Committee.

Head Coach Swinney of Clemson Tigers
© Getty ImagesHead Coach Swinney of Clemson Tigers

By Richard Tovar

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers captured another ACC Championship, this time defeating SMU in a thrilling game. The Mustangs pushed hard to force overtime, but the Tigers held on, escaping with the win thanks to a clutch field goal.

In his first remarks after the victory, Swinney praised SMU, calling them a playoff-caliber team and stating, “Listen, that’s a playoff football team [SMU], they better be in the playoffs.” It’s now up to the CFP Committee to decide their fate.

The Tigers were dominant in the first half, heading into the break with a 24-7 lead. However, the Mustangs mounted a spectacular comeback, scoring 24 points across the third and fourth quarters. Clemson’s offense managed just 10 points in the second half. Reflecting on the game, Swinney said, “What a comeback by those guys.”

Despite the close finish, Swinney expressed pride in his team and showed gratitude following Nolan Hauser’s game-winning field goal. The head coach said, “I’m proud of our guys. We fought all night to get back here and secure a 10th win—eight ACC titles in ten years—and we’re headed to the playoffs for the seventh time. I’m just proud of the heart of our guys.”

When will the 2024 CFP selections be announced?

The final rankings will be revealed on December 8. SMU was ranked No. 8 in the Week 13 standings, so despite the loss to Clemson, the Mustangs still have a strong chance of making the playoffs.

How many CFP National Championships has Clemson won under Dabo Swinney?

Since Swinney took over as head coach, Clemson has won two CFP National Championships. The first came in 2016 with a 35-31 victory over Alabama, and the second was a dominant 44-16 win over Alabama in 2018.

Richard Tovar

