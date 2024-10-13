NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

Just when everything seemed to be clicking for the Colorado Buffaloes, the wheels came off. Colorado fell to Kansas State, and now their season is in jeopardy once again. Head coach Deion Sanders made something clear on the Buffaloes after the 31-28 loss to the Wildcats.

It was heartbreak for the Buffaloes on Saturday night at Folsom Field. The win over Kansas State slipped away in the final minutes and Sanders’ team took a huge blow to their season aspirations. On Deion’s second year at Boulder, the Buffs hoped to make the NCAA playoffs. After six games, that seems out of the picture and focus now shifts to making a bowl game.

However, Deion addressed his Buffaloes‘ mindset and made something clear on his team after the loss that set their record to 4-2, 2-1 Big 12.

“That’s not in our thought process whatsoever, we’re one game at a time. Really, one game at a time,” Sanders stated, via Coloradoan. “We definitely want to, you know, the goal is to get Miss Peggy to a bowl. You know that. But we’re one game at a time. That’s the target. You know, you hate dropping those games but you can see that we’re trending in the right direction.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Get right game

The Buffaloes’ chances on the Big 12 are now at stake. Their 2-1 conference record has them tied for third place with a bunch of teams. The loss to the Wildcats is hurtful for their season but the sky is not falling on the Buffaloes, yet.

Next week, Colorado will have their shot to get back on track when they face the Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on the road. The Buffaloes hope to have college football sensation Travis Hunter, as well as Jimmy Horn Jr, back healthy for this matchup. Regardless, Deion is confident on his roster’s WR depth.

“We’re deep. I mean, that room is deep. Those guys step up tremendously. And we have freshmen that’re able to step up. And Drelon Miller did a wonderful job. Did a wonderful job of coming in there and making plays. So I’m happy with who they are, what they are, and how they work.”