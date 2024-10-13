Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made something clear about his team after loss to Kansas State Wildcats.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Federico O'donnell

Just when everything seemed to be clicking for the Colorado Buffaloes, the wheels came off. Colorado fell to Kansas State, and now their season is in jeopardy once again. Head coach Deion Sanders made something clear on the Buffaloes after the 31-28 loss to the Wildcats.

It was heartbreak for the Buffaloes on Saturday night at Folsom Field. The win over Kansas State slipped away in the final minutes and Sanders’ team took a huge blow to their season aspirations. On Deion’s second year at Boulder, the Buffs hoped to make the NCAA playoffs. After six games, that seems out of the picture and focus now shifts to making a bowl game.

However, Deion addressed his Buffaloes‘ mindset and made something clear on his team after the loss that set their record to 4-2, 2-1 Big 12.

Advertisement

“That’s not in our thought process whatsoever, we’re one game at a time. Really, one game at a time,” Sanders stated, via Coloradoan. “We definitely want to, you know, the goal is to get Miss Peggy to a bowl. You know that. But we’re one game at a time. That’s the target. You know, you hate dropping those games but you can see that we’re trending in the right direction.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Get right game

The Buffaloes’ chances on the Big 12 are now at stake. Their 2-1 conference record has them tied for third place with a bunch of teams. The loss to the Wildcats is hurtful for their season but the sky is not falling on the Buffaloes, yet.

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes&#039; loss

see also

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

Next week, Colorado will have their shot to get back on track when they face the Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on the road. The Buffaloes hope to have college football sensation Travis Hunter, as well as Jimmy Horn Jr, back healthy for this matchup. Regardless, Deion is confident on his roster’s WR depth.

Advertisement

“We’re deep. I mean, that room is deep. Those guys step up tremendously. And we have freshmen that’re able to step up. And Drelon Miller did a wonderful job. Did a wonderful job of coming in there and making plays. So I’m happy with who they are, what they are, and how they work.”

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NFL News: Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns could get back star player really soon
NFL

NFL News: Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns could get back star player really soon

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes harsh admission on Shilo after Colorado Buffaloes' loss

NBA Rumors: The reason Spurs were doubtful on pairing Victor Wembanyama with Chris Paul
NBA

NBA Rumors: The reason Spurs were doubtful on pairing Victor Wembanyama with Chris Paul

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo