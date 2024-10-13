Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes something clear about Week 8 clash against Texas

After the Week 7 victory, Georgia Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart discussed the upcoming game against the undefeated Texas Longhorns, acknowledging that it will be a tough road matchup.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
By Richard Tovar

Georgia secured a Week 7 victory at home against Mississippi State, marking their second straight win after a loss to Alabama. But in Week 7, they face an undefeated opponent, Texas, and Kirby Smart had to address the upcoming challenge.

According to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, he hasn’t yet finalized a game plan for Texas. He mentioned that the strategy would begin to take shape the day after the win over Mississippi State, but emphasized that they can’t afford to repeat the mistakes from Week 6.

When asked about lessons learned from Week 6 that could apply to the upcoming game against the Longhorns, Smart responded, “Lessons? I don’t know how much of it carries over to Texas. Defensively, we can’t just give points away. We literally gave them 14 points.”

Regarding whether the Week 6 win boosts the Bulldogs’ confidence heading into the game against Texas, Smart said, “Well, it depends on the area—throwing and catching the ball. Texas is a different team than Mississippi State. They have a different structure, quarterback, and wide receivers. It’s not the same offense or defense.”

He continued, “I would have felt a lot better if we hadn’t given them [Mississippi State] those 14 points. I think it could build some confidence, but we didn’t finish the game the way I would’ve liked, that’s for sure.”

Prior Experience Against Alabama Could Help Against Texas

A reporter asked Kirby Smart how playing at Alabama, known for its hostile environment, could help Georgia prepare for Texas. The head coach noted that it will be a top-10 matchup in an SEC environment against a powerhouse program, something they have faced before.

“I’ve never been there for a game. I visited their staff years ago, but I don’t know this SEC environment. It’s a top-10 matchup, a powerhouse program. At least we’ve played at Kentucky, which was really tough, and at Alabama, which was really tough. We’ve got some experience in those environments, but it’s still a road game.”

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

