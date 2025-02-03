Moves within the Ohio State Buckeyes program continue to make headlines, and it’s not just about players coming and going—this time, it’s about the coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day will be without one of his most important assistants heading into the new NCAAF season, as it’s been confirmed that the coach will continue his career in the NFL.

Chip Kelly, who won the national championship with the Buckeyes as the team’s offensive coordinator, has officially accepted an offer to join Pete Carroll’s staff with the Las Vegas Raiders. This move marks a significant step in his career as he returns to the NFL after a six-year hiatus.

The news was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter to break the story of Chip Kelly‘s career move, confirming that he will join the Las Vegas Raiders starting next season.

“Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator, per me and @PeteThamel,” the reporter stated.

Chip Kelly during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes speaking to the media during the media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeremiah Smith reacts to Kelly’s departure

Smith’s reaction to Kelly’s departure has been one of both surprise and respect. As a key part of the coaching staff, Kelly’s move to the NFL will undoubtedly be felt, but the wide receiver acknowledges the opportunity for Kelly and understands the professional growth that comes with returning to the highest level of football.

One of the program’s top prospects took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Jermiah_Smith1 to post a heartfelt message reflecting his feelings on the news that has shaken the Buckeyes.

@Jermiah_Smith1

Carroll shares his thoughts about new staff additions

Carroll’s arrival to Las Vegas sparks excitement within the franchise. In recent comments published on espn.com, the former Seahawks coach outlined his expectations for his new staff this season.

“I’m really looking for people that have been with me, that understand the philosophy to some extent,” Carroll said at the time. “I [also] want guys that have never been around me before so they have to learn what we’re all about and we can watch the process of them learning what we’re all about and what we expect. And then I’m hoping that we can maintain some of the terrific coaches that are on the staff, too, so we can have the benefit of the insights that they bring and the continuity that they can generate for us.

“We want ball people. We want guys that love the game…also, it’s important to find people that can help us grow and challenge us and — I know in my history — I need people to keep me on track. As you can tell, I get pretty juiced up and I’m going to get going. I need people to keep me balanced.”

