Trending topics:
AFC Champions League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al Nassr play against Al Wasl for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh via Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr will face Al Wasl on Matchday 7 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions LeagueFind out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl online in the US on Paramount+]

Al Nassr‘s defeat to Al Sadd cost them a shot at leading the West Region, but while their progression to the next round remains secure, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are determined to finish atop the standings. With their eyes set on topping the table, they will aim for another victory.

Standing in their way will be Al Wasl, who currently sit on 11 points. Though their qualification for the next round seems nearly certain, Al Wasl will need at least one more point to guarantee their spot, making them a dangerous side in this crucial matchup.

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match be played?

Al Nassr will take on Al Wasl this Monday, February 3, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Abdulrahman Saleh of Al Wasl – Neville Hopwood/Getty Images

Abdulrahman Saleh of Al Wasl – Neville Hopwood/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Wasl: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Vinicius reveals his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic milestone with Real Madrid

see also

Vinicius reveals his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic milestone with Real Madrid

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl in the USA

Al Nassr and Al Wasl are set to square off in this 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes something clear about Dylan Raiola ahead of next NCAAF season
College Football

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes something clear about Dylan Raiola ahead of next NCAAF season

Jimmy Butler's future remains uncertain as Suns are reportedly with their hands tied
NBA

Jimmy Butler's future remains uncertain as Suns are reportedly with their hands tied

NCAAF News: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day loses key staff member who is returning to the NFL
College Football

NCAAF News: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day loses key staff member who is returning to the NFL

Josh Allen opens up a week after loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
NFL

Josh Allen opens up a week after loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Better Collective Logo