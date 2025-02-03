Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al Nassr will face Al Wasl on Matchday 7 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Find out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

Al Nassr‘s defeat to Al Sadd cost them a shot at leading the West Region, but while their progression to the next round remains secure, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are determined to finish atop the standings. With their eyes set on topping the table, they will aim for another victory.

Standing in their way will be Al Wasl, who currently sit on 11 points. Though their qualification for the next round seems nearly certain, Al Wasl will need at least one more point to guarantee their spot, making them a dangerous side in this crucial matchup.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Wasl match be played?

Al Nassr will take on Al Wasl this Monday, February 3, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Al Nassr vs Al Wasl: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wasl in the USA

Al Nassr and Al Wasl are set to square off in this 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.