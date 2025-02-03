Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes something clear about Dylan Raiola ahead of next NCAAF season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of those teams that, when a new NCAAF season begins, are always considered title contenders. Looking ahead, Matt Rhule knows he will need to demand 100% from his roster, and he is heavily relying on what Dylan Raiola can bring to the team.

Nebraska’s head coach spoke with the press about his expectations for the upcoming offseason, placing particular emphasis on the performance of his quarterback. He stressed the importance of taking small steps to ultimately achieve big goals.

“Before he can make it his team, I think he has to make it his offense. Before he makes it his offense, I think he has to make it his receiving corps,” Rhule said. “I went to the Supernova game last night, and he’s over there with Heinrich [Haarberg], and they’re sitting courtside, which is great, as long as you’re in the building this morning, throwing, which I know they were.

“That’s what I mean by gratitude. Like, ‘I’m grateful to be here, so because I’m grateful, it’s not that I say thank you. It’s that I work my tail off each and every day because I’m trying to get better.’”

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois.

Although Nebraska‘s last season ended with a positive record of seven wins and six losses, the year wrapped up on a high note with a victory over Boston College, securing the Cornhuskers the Pinstripe Bowl title.

Rhule is confident in what lies ahead for Raiola

Many within the program believe that this will be the year Dylan Raiola can showcase his full potential throughout the season. Matt Rhule is well aware of his QB’s abilities, which is why he firmly believes that Raiola’s near future is very promising.

“Dylan’s got to get the receivers there every day. Year 1, he’s like, ‘I asked them. Five guys showed up.’ Well, that’s not leadership,” Rhule said. “That’s trying to be a leader. Leadership is when you get everybody there.

“I think he’ll do a great job of that, at the same time, mastering himself, getting quicker, getting his weight to a proper weight, continue to learn the offense, mastering his fundamentals.”

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A setback for Raiola’s offense

Matt Rhule is slowly preparing for what’s ahead, and among the changes to his team, the news broke that another of his offensive players has decided to leave the program.

The talented wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda committed to South Dakota State on Sunday evening, a decision shared via his social media. With his departure, Raiola loses an important teammate in his offense, as Garcia-Castaneda now seeks a bigger role with the Jackrabbits.