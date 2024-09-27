NCAAF News: Kirby Smart unveils key strategy to stop Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart revealed part of the strategy he’ll use to contain Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in what’s set to be a massive Week 5 showdown.

Kirby Smart knows he’s got a big game coming up against Alabama in Week 5 of the 2024 NCAAF season. The Georgia Bulldogs head coach has repeatedly stated that Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is the most dangerous weapon his team will face, but he’s hinted at having a specific plan to stop him.

Smart emphasized the importance of discipline, especially when trying to contain Milroe on explosive plays, where Alabama holds a considerable advantage. However, with Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson having prior experience against Milroe, Smart believes that could also play a key role in slowing him down.

“It helps, but Jalen Milroe played against them too, you know. We’ve got some guys in the secondary who haven’t faced him yet. It takes great discipline against this guy [Milroe], but it also takes disciplined rushing, a defined plan, and 11 people—we call it rushing coverage working together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smart’s strategy is rooted in teamwork, not relying solely on a couple of players who know Milroe. He clarified that the defense as a whole needs to unite to stop him.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.

Advertisement

“You have to team up against this guy [Milroe], it’s not going to be one player that shuts him down. It has to be an 11-man plan to control him,” Smart explained, adding that Dan’s past experience against Milroe hasn’t been as favorable as some might expect.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs’ Defensive Line in 2024

According to head coach Kirby Smart, one of Georgia’s advantages is that two defensive linemen already have experience facing Jalen Milroe and are familiar with his playing style, which could work in their favor.

Advertisement

Defensively, the Bulldogs have looked like a brick wall so far this season. They’re allowing an average of just 6 points per game, having held opponents to three points in both Week 2 and Week 3. Their biggest challenge came last week against Kentucky, where they allowed over 10 points but still secured a 13-12 victory.