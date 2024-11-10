NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian clarifies Quinn Ewers' performance vs Gators

Quinn Ewers, leader of the Texas Longhorns this NCAAF season, delivered a stellar performance against the Florida Gators, and his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, had some strong words about it.

One of the main reasons behind the Texas Longhorns‘ strong campaign in NCAAF is undoubtedly Quinn Ewers. The talented QB led his team to yet another victory, this time over the Florida Gators. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has two great talents at that position, remains optimistic about what’s ahead.

The final score of 49-17 highlights the dominance displayed by the Longhorns over their rivals, who, at this stage of the competition, have different objectives. Texas reaffirmed its status as a contender, and hopes of capturing a title grow with each passing week.

Since the beginning of the season, Sarkisian knew Quinn Ewers would be his starting quarterback, and week after week, he continues to reaffirm his decision, confident in what the player can bring to the position.

“I thought Quinn played fantastic today, and I thought he played great two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. He had a little bit of bad luck with some tip balls, but he was on point again today. We had, unfortunately, a couple drops for him, but he was on point,” the HC stated to the press after win vs Gators.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“He really navigated the offense, as much as it was just throwing the ball. I just felt like our rhythm, our tempo, the intent in which we were playing the game, the ball was going to the right, guys on time. They were catchable balls where they could run with it. So I just think he’s coming into this game with a real sense of confidence,” Sarkisian finally concluded.

The record that couldn’t be for Ewers

The game against the Florida Gators, where the Longhorns emerged victorious, was no ordinary one for Quinn Ewers. The QB was one passing touchdown away from breaking a school record, however, the head coach had other plans and decided to bench him before that could happen.

“I just tend not to worry about that kind of stuff,” Sarkisian said. “I think records are meant to be broken when they’re meant to be broken. I don’t think you should try to break records. I think that’s when the football gods get you. And I try to stay on the good side of those guys.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Steve Sarkisian sends a strong warning to NCAAF teams

After securing the dominant victory over the Florida Gators, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the press and made it clear what he wants the rest of the teams to think about his players.

“The explosiveness of the offense showed back up today,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN. “We want people to feel our speed. We want people to fear our speed,” the head coach finally concluded.

What’s next for the Texas Longhorns

vs Arkansas, November 16th

vs Kentucky, November 23rd

vs Texas A&M, November 30th