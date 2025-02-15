NHL Video: Jake Guentzel ties the game 1-1 against Canada, easing USA’s tension in 4 Nations

Jake Guentzel provided relief for Team USA with a goal reminiscent of his NHL plays. With a perfect assist and a hard, cross-ice shot past Canada’s goalie, he gave a much-needed boost to the team after they had conceded the first goal in the opening period.

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.