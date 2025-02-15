Trending topics:
NHL

NHL Video: Jake Guentzel ties the game 1-1 against Canada, easing USA’s tension in 4 Nations

After taking a hit from Canada, Jake Guentzel brought relief to Team USA with a perfect goal to tie a heated game that started with exciting fisticuffs.

By Richard Tovar

Jake Guentzel #59 of Team USA scores against Jordan Binnington #50 of Team Canada at 10:15 of the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Jake Guentzel provided relief for Team USA with a goal reminiscent of his NHL plays. With a perfect assist and a hard, cross-ice shot past Canada’s goalie, he gave a much-needed boost to the team after they had conceded the first goal in the opening period.

Developing story…

