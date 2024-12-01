NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian reveals Longhorns' plan to utilize QB Arch Manning vs Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns walked into Kyle Field for their biggest test of the season and didn’t disappoint. Texas secured the 17-7 win over Texas A&M and clinched their place in the SEC Championship. Following the triumph, Steve Sarkisian revealed the team’s gameplan to use backup quarterback Arch Manning throughout the game.

The Longhorns and Aggies last meeting before Saturday night’s took place in 2011. Thirteen years later, the season-ending Lone Star Showdown became a battle for all the marbles. The winner moved on to the SEC Title match. Both schools thoroughly prepared for this game and went deep into their bag of skills. However, Sarkisian and the Longhorns had an ace up their sleeves.

Freshman QB Arch Manning is among the most popular names in college football. Despite his backup role in the burnt orange program, the nephew of all-time greats Peyton and Eli Manning has been the talk of the town in Austin. During the Longhorns most pivotal matchup with their historic enemies in College Station, Texas made great use of their deep quarterback room.

After the game, head coach Sarkisian revealed the plan to utilize Manning was planned in advance and it paid off as the Horns took down the Aggies 17-7 and will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field during pregame warmups before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

“We’ve had that going for a little bit, it was just figuring out the right timing of it,” Sarkisian said, via Sports Illustrated. “Naturally this week, with Quinn being limited some, Arch got some more reps. We just wanted to keep him engaged in the game and find some opportunities for him.”

Ewers’ hands, Manning’s legs

This is not a typo: a Manning quarterback with great running ability. There’s always a first time for everything. Quinn Ewers battled all week with an ankle injury sustained during the win over Kentucky. Although his presence in the Lone Star Showdown was never really in doubt, the Longhorns couldn’t risk his ankle worsening.

Therefore, during the victory against Texas A&M, Sarkisian dialed up designated QB run plays in which Manning lined up under center. The 19-year-old freshman had three carries for fourteen yards and a touchdown. Manning’s score opened the scoring in a fourth down play.

It was the ultimate all effort play as Manning scrambled down the sideline and reached for the pylon. Coach Sark gave plenty of credit to his backup QB after the win in Rivalry Week’s marquee NCAA matchup.

“A heck of a touchdown run by him to stay inbounds and get in the end zone. That really kind of sparked us there to get everything started.”